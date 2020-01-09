Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

How To Spot Fake News On Social Media

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Free biographies and history books, 50% off Bonds clothing, $16.99 portable juicers, Domino's pizzas for $5 and more!

1. 50% off Bonds: Catch is having a big on Bonds clothing, including underwear, tops, sportswear and baby apparel. Click here!

2. Free biographies and history books: Amazon is giving away a bunch of biographical and historical e-books including: Bruce Lee: A Life From Beginning to End, The Ultimate Box Set on American History, House of Tudor and Spartacus and the Slave Wars and Celtic Mythology: A Concise Guide to the Gods, Sagas and Beliefs. Click here!

3. Cheap portable blenders: Lugging a juicer on holidays is a pain in the butt - which is where the Pinsoon Travel Portable Blender comes in. This all-in-one portable gadget can make 350ml of juice. The juicing container also comes with a screw on lid. It's currently just $16.99. Click here.

4. 78% off VPN plans: PureVPN has knocked 78% off its one-year plan - down to under $30 for 12 months. The deal also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Click here!

5. $5 Domino's Pizzas: Domino's has brought back its $5 pizza promotion. Score any large traditional pizza for $5 provided you order before 5pm. (Pickup only.) Click here for more info.

6. $500 off Acer laptops: The Good Guys has knocked $500 off the Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Laptop down from $1399.00 to $899.00. It comes with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a Full HD LCD display. Click here!

