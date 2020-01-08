Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Catch's $7 deals, get the Muzili YG3 Plus fitness tracker for under $20, FREE Android games and more!

1. $7 deals at Catch: Daily deals site Catch is having another $7 Day with a stack of products going for $7 or under. Available categories include shoes, fashion, food, toys, sporting equipment and electronics. Click here!

2. Cheap fitness trackers: The Muzili YG3 Plus fitness trackers is currently $19.95 on Amazon. (The same model is going for $141 on eBay.) It can track steps, calories, sleeping patterns and more. Click here!

3. 67% off inflatable kayaks: eBay is selling the 2-person Aqua Marina Inflatable Kayak for $251.65 - down from $699.95! To get the full discount, use the code 'PARRY' at checkout. Click here.

4. $130 off PlayStation 4 Pro: Sony has slashed the price of its top-range PlayStation 4 Pro to $369 (down from $499). You can also get Ankway's Dual Fast Charging Docking Station for just $14.99. Click here and here!

5. Free Android games: The Google Play Store is currently giving away a handful of games and apps. Save up to $8.97! Click here.

6. 50% off air conditioners: Catch is in the midst of a cooling sale with up to 50% off air conditioners, fans, cooling mats and portable AC units. Prices start at just $19! Here are some handpicked highlights.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

