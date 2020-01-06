Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Half-price clothing at Amazon, 57% off Mixcder E7 noise-cancelling headphones, Nike shoe clearance, cheap Bic stationery and more!

1. More 'Boxing Day' deals: Catch, which clearly doesn't care what calendars say, is running another Boxing Day sale. This time, the focus is on bulk-buy grocery and laundry products. Click here to see the deals.

2. 37% off Nike shoes: Catch is also offering up to 37% off Nike footwear. There are hundreds of styles to choose from with options for men, women and kids. Prices start at under $30. Click here!

3. Half-price clothing at Amazon: Amazon is throwing a big fashion clearance sale with 50% off select styles. Click here!

4. 50% off Bic stationery: It's almost back-to-school time which means you're going to need to upgrade your kids' pencils. Fortunately, Bic is currently having a sale on its Amazon store with up to 50% off. Click here!

5. Cheap unlimited NBN plans: The new year is a great time to switch broadband providers with some telcos slashing prices to entice new customers. Here are the cheapest options going right now for NBN 100 plans with no lock-in contract or upfront setup fees:

6. 57% off noise-cancelling headphones: eBay has knocked 57% off the Mixcder E7 noise-cancelling wireless headphones. This brings the price down to a super low $59. Click here!

