Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including cheap laptops, Sheridan quilt cover sets, Nespresso machines and more.

1. 25% off Philips Kitchen Appliances: Amazon's got 25 per cent off Phillips' kitchen appliances, including an airfryer for $161.25. Buy now.

2. Price drop on ASUS Zenbook 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB SSD: Harvey Norman's dropped the ASUS Zenbook down to $1396 with free delivery. Nab yourself a great laptop deal. Shop here.

3. Nespresso coffee machines: eBay has got a bargain on stand up paddle boards just in time for the end of summer. Grab a Nespresso Vertuo Plus & Aeroccino3 bundle with the code POPSICLE for just $255. Click here for the deal.

4. Sales on Virgin flights to Tokyo: If you missed out on a holiday over the New Year break, Virgin's got your back with cheap return flights to Tokyo. Sydney-siders can fly return from $699 while Adelaide folk can get there from $730. Check out the sale here.

5. Sheridan quilt cover sales: Catch is slashing prices on Sheridan quilt cover sets for you to freshen up your bedroom. Get a queen bed set for just $89.99, down from $279.95. Shop here.

6. Bosch Cordless Power Tool Bundles: Amazon's got a sale on Bosch power tool bundles if you've been looking to get a present for the tradie in your life. Score a full bundle for just $120. Grab the deal here.

Six Tips To Get The Most Out Of Your Air Fryer Air fryers have come to change the idea of cooking. They're fun, healthier (depending on what you cook, of course!) and not too expensive when compared to other large electric cooking devices. They also save significantly on oil use, which is good for both your arteries and your wallet. Here are six tips that will help you to master using an air fryer better. Read more

