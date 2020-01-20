Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including: Cheap headphones, paddle boards, cordless vacuums and more.

1. Big W 3 Day Sale: Big W is chucking a three-day storewide sale with $10 off when you spend $100, $20 off when you $150 and $30 off if you spend more than $200. Click here!

2. Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Headphones: Amazon is slashing some sports headphones if you're in the market for some new ones. Grab them now for $119, down from $179. Click here!

3. Weisshorn Stand Up Paddle Boards 10: eBay has got a bargain on stand up paddle boards just in time for the end of summer. Grab one for $215.01‬ with the code PREPARE. Click here!

4. Kitchen Couture 5L Digital Air Fryer: Nab yourself an air fryer for under $100 with Catch's sale. This five litre Kitchen Couture will certainly do the job. Click here!

5. Lenoxx Rechargeable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Catch has a rechargeable cordless vacuum going for $79 if you've always dreamed of a Dyson but the Christmas period's opulence has set you back. Click here!

6. Samsung Tab A 10.1" Wi-Fi 32GB: With Big W's sale, the Samsung Tab A 10.1" will be slashed to $269 from $349 — nearly the same price as its smaller-screened sibling. Click here!

Six Tips To Get The Most Out Of Your Air Fryer Air fryers have come to change the idea of cooking. They're fun, healthier (depending on what you cook, of course!) and not too expensive when compared to other large electric cooking devices. They also save significantly on oil use, which is good for both your arteries and your wallet. Here are six tips that will help you to master using an air fryer better. Read more

