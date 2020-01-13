What Is Windows 10 X (And Do You Need It)?

The Best Genre TV Shows Of 2019

The Easiest Languages To Learn When You Speak English

Search For Airbnbs By Cancellation Policy And Check-In Time Using This Extension

Image: Shutterstock

When you’re looking for an Airbnb, in most cases the built-in search works great. Sometimes; however, you have a few more provisions for your stay that aren’t covered by the standard search.

For instance, maybe you want to find a host that has early check-in or one that offers discounts for long-term stays. Airplus is a Chrome extension that adds that extra layer of search to the site so you can surface that info a little easier.

With it, you can specify things like check-in or check-out time, whether or not a property offers luggage drop-off, and if you’ll be able to check yourself in or if you’ll wait for the host to arrive in order to do so.

When you search on Airbnb, you’ll still get all the search results that you normally would, but the options that don’t meet your added criteria will be grayed out, letting you know off the bat that they’re not going to be the perfect fit.

Even better, once you have those search results you can right-click on the page to sort the results by rating, so you can instantly see what the “best” property is for you.

Mousing over a property’s thumbnail will also bring up basic host and property info, so you can get a basic idea of what you’re in for from the search page before clicking through to the actual posting.

If you’re searching for a place to stay and are concerned with stuff like the cancellation policy or whether you’ll be able to stay for just a day or over a month, then it can be a great resource in helping to cut down on your average search time.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fixed-wireless nbn nbnco wireless-comms

How To Get Fast Internet Without The NBN [Updated]

While NBN Co would like us to all wait patiently for their trucks to roll along our streets and connect us to the national network, the reality is that a combination of impatience and lacklustre network performance have many people considering alternatives. Here are some of the best options.
operating-system windows windows-10 windows-7

Am I Screwed If I Don't Upgrade Windows 7 By January 15?

Deadlines are scary. I know. And Microsoft has thrown Windows 7 users a big one: Update to a more modern operating system by January 15, 2020, or you’ll never receive security updates ever again. Eventually, Microsoft will even start disabling key Windows 7 services—like Internet Backgammon and Internet Checkers—throughout the year.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles