Save Space On Your Android By Automatically Deleting Signal Attachments

Signal just updated its Android app with new features that make managing file attachments and deleting old conversations much easier than it used to be.

As Android Police explains, prior to this update, the same encryption-based features that make Signal communications secure also made it difficult to know exactly how much storage space Signal attachments took up on your Android device.

You can read more on the technical limitations behind Signal’s storage inconsistencies on the company’s official blog, but the good news is Android users can now see precisely how many files Signal is storing and how much space they’re taking up. That’s all thanks to the app’s new storage menu, which also includes options for quickly deleting old files and messages (and extra options for automatically managing this process).

Here’s how to find the new storage menu and file management options in Signal:

Open the Signal app then tap the “more” icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Tap “Settings.”

Tap “Storage.”

This screen shows you a breakdown of how much space Signal message attachments take up on your phone. Tap “Review Storage” to go to a list of all saved files, organised by type. These lists also allow you to quickly delete any stored files you no longer want.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Being able to review and delete individual files is a great addition, but the storage menu also lets you set limits for how many messages to keep in your inbox at once. The default setting only keeps the most recent 500 messages on your device, but there’s also an option to trim your messages immediately. Deleting a message will delete any files attached to it, which makes this an easy way to automate your storage upkeep.