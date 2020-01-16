RIP Internet Explorer (1995-2020)

Image: Getty Images

Today, Microsoft officially launched its new browser, Edge Chromium, into the wild. This marks the final nail in Internet Explorer's coffin, with the last vestiges of IE's Trident engine no longer in use.

Back in 2015, Microsoft officially retired the Internet Explorer moniker to make way for Windows 10's Edge browser. However, as Edge shared a similar logo and the same browser engine, it was far from a clean kill. Today, that finally changes.

Microsoft's Answer To Google Chrome Has Landed Microsoft has finally launched its latest browser, Edge Chromium, and it's based on Google's open source software. Here's what you need to know and whether it's worth testing out. Read more

Microsoft's latest browser is based on Google's open source software. This means it will be dispensing with EdgeHTML, which was an offshoot to the aforementioned Trident. The move to Chrome's open-source engine means the last remaining link to the original IE browser will soon be gone.

It's a sad and ignoble end to a browser that once had an astonishing 95% usage share. Unfortunately, it couldn't keep up with a barrage of innovations from the likes of Mozilla and Google.

With all that said, Internet Explorer will remain in Windows 10 for the time-being to maintain compatibility with legacy OS software. (In other words, it's been turned into an invisible zombie slave. Sniff.)

You can check out Microsoft's latest stab at a competitive browser here - by all accounts, it's a significant improvement over Edge, particularly if you're a fan of third-party widgets. Tell us what you think about Edge Chromium in the comments section below.