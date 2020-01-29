Record Two iPhone Cameras At Once With This Free iOS App

iOS: All you need to create interesting, high-quality video content these days is a smartphone. With the right apps, what used to require extra gear and software can mostly all be done on a single iPhone—including recording multiple shots simultaneously. That’s all thanks to DoubleTake, a free iOS app that can record from two of your iPhone’s many cameras simultaneously. It is currently available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS (and XS Max), and the iPhone XR. Your iPhone will also need to be running iOS 13.

Not only can DoubleTake record videos using two of the rear-facing cameras simultaneously, but you can also film using the front and back cameras at the same time so you can capture footage from multiple perspectives at once. The app even records separate audio from the iPhone’s different mics.

Doubletake also has several options for formatting and saving the video files, too, including saving both videos as separate files, as a single file where both videos play simultaneously side-by-side, or as a big picture-in-picture video.

There are certainly many ways you could use DoubleTake—I’m willing to bet TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube users could get a lot out of it— but as CNET points out in its hands-on test, the app is still in the early phases. At launch, DoubleTake can record two 1080p videos at the same time, but only at 24, 25, or 30 fps, and you cannot use certain basic camera features like zoom. It sounds like more features will be added in future updates, but there’s still plenty of reason to try out the app if you’re interested.