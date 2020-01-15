PSA: McDonald's New McVeggie Burger Isn't Vegetarian

Image: McDonald's/Getty Images

McDonald's latest creation, the McVeggie burger, is being billed as the first vegetable-based burger to be offered at all McDonald’s restaurants in Australia. But don't be fooled by the name - as the fast food giant itself warns, it's not strictly vegetarian.

A permanent addition to the menu, the McVeggie's patty contains potatoes, peas, corn, carrot and onion. Lettuce, cheese, mayonnaise and pickles are then wedged between two buns so there's definitely no meat there.

"We know there's an appetite for alternatives to traditional meat proteins and Australians are looking for more plant-based options in their diet," Jenni Dill, McDonald's Australia executive, said in a press release.

"As a business constantly focused on responding to what Australians want, we're excited to now be serving up the McVeggie Burger to our customers across the country."

But Dill concedes that due to cooking procedures, the burger's not 100% vegetarian. This is likely due to the patties being cooked on the same places the meat patties are; much like Hungry Jack's Rebel Whopper.

We reached out to McDonald's and received the following statement:

Although there is no meat-ingredients in the McVeggie, it is fried using the same equipment as the tempura coated McChicken patty, so is not strictly vegetarian

Just as we suspected. Needless to say, the burger is aimed at omnivores who want to cut down on their meat intake for whatever reason. Hardcore vegetarians will need to look elsewhere.

It seems like a strange oversight but if you're keen to try the new burger, it's now available across all McDonald's stores. (Just not for breakfast though - you'll need to wait until 10.30am.)