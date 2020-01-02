16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Unorthodox

An adaptation of Debroah Feldman's memoir, the book covers the escape of a young Jewish woman from a strict religious sect within Hasidic Judaism. After having a life where customs controlled everything from the people she could speak to, her clothes and what books she could read, as well as being trapped in a dysfunctional marriage as a teenager, Deborah escapes with her young son.

Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045

A new take on Ghost in the Shell, Netflix's adapation of the classic cyberpunk anime will be directed by Appleseed's Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, who did Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

Alice in Borderland

Tao Tsuchiya will star in the adaptation as Yuzuha Usagi. Image: IMDB

A live action adaptation of the manga, Alice in Borderland stars the video game obsessed Ryohei who finds himself stuck in an alternate version of Tokyo. He finds himself trapped in a series of survival games with his friends Karube and Chota, who have to fight to live and to find a way back home to survive.

Altered Carbon Season 2

An adaptation of Richard K. Morgan's cyberpunk novel, the second season will feature a big change with Anthony Mackie playing Takeshi Kovacs, a role filled by Joel Kinnaman for season one. Will Yun Lee will be returning in a "recurring role" according to Deadline, which could mean more origin flashback sequences with the original Takeshi.

Spectros

Image: Netflix

A series from the writer and director of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and American Horror Story: Coven, Spectros is about five kids who find out someone is reviving the dead, bringing back spirits who want revenge on mistakes of old.

Cursed

Image: Netflix

A reimagining of the Arthurian legend featuring Katherine Langford as teenage heroine Nimue, Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin, Devon Terrell and Daniel Sharman.

Horse Girl

Image: Twitter

A movie written by and starring Alison Brie (GLOW, Mad Men), Horse Girl follows an awkward arts and crafts store employee as she struggles to separate her dreams from reality.

Disenchantment

Netflix split Disenchantment up into "parts," although when the series was first greenlit Netflix approved 20 episodes in a single hit. "Part 3" will be the first batch of new episodes from Matt Groening, Bean and co since the original order, and next year another 10 episodes are expected to land - or parts three and four.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

An anthology series with eight episodes inspired by different Dolly Parton songs. "Heartstrings is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs," Netflix says.

Into The Night

A Belgian sci-fi series from the producer of Narcos, Into the Night focuses on the crew and passengers of a flight leaving Brussels trying to escape a solar event that kills everything in its path.

Kid Cosmic

An animated series from The Powerpuff Girls creator, Kid Cosmic stars a young boy whose dream comes true when he comes across five cosmic rings. However, being a superhero isn't all its cracked up to be.

Dracula

A short series from the makers of BBC's Sherlock, Dracula features Claes Bang and focuses on new tales inspired by the original novel. This one's available to watch soon too: the series goes live in Australia on January 4.

Ragnarok

A Norwegian series based on the the townsfolk of Edda and their struggles with an ever changing world: violent rains, warm winters, melting polar caps, and the prospect of imminent doom unless someone intervenes.

October Faction

A sci-fi series based on the Steve Niles comic, October Faction focuses on monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who return to upstate New York with their two children, only to discover their old home isn't as peaceful as they remember.

The Ghost Bride

A Malaysian drama set in the 1890s, Li Lan finds herself presented with a bizarre choice: to become the ghost bride for the recently dead son of a wealthy family.

Thieves of the Wood

A story following the real-life story of Austrian revolutionary and highwayman Jan de Lichte, Thieves of the Wood is a historical drama set in 18th century Belgium.