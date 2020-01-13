How To Cut A Pomegranate Like A Calm Human Being

PSA: Get A Free Windows 10 Upgrade If You're Still Stuck In 2014

What Is Windows 10 X (And Do You Need It)?

Nab Yourself $4600 Worth In Prizes By Taking Our Reader Survey

Everyone loves winning and at Lifehacker Australia, we want to give you the chance to win too. This time, you could be in the running to grab yourself something from a prize pool worth about $4600 in total.

Yes, there's a little catch. You just need to take our short survey about all the things that interest you to be in the running to win a next-level prize.

Help us understand you better by completing this short survey and you could win one of 11 awesome prizes with a total value of more than $4600. On offer are some pretty sweet options, including vouchers for The Iconic, Deliveroo and Platypus Shoes as well as great gaming packs from Five Star Games and Turtle Beach.

  • PRIZE 1: A $300 voucher for online fashion retailer The Iconic
  • PRIZE 2: A $350 Amazon Echo prize pack (includes Echo Dot, Echo Studio, Amazon Echo)
  • PRIZE 3: A $250 voucher for Platypus Shoes so you can shop the latest from Nike, adidas, Vans and more
  • PRIZE 4: A $500 voucher for Italian footwear brand Superga
  • PRIZE 5: 1 of 7 gaming packs from Five Star Games, valued at up to $200 each
  • PRIZE 6: A $500 voucher for Byron Bay fashion label Spell & The Gypsy Collective
  • PRIZE 7: A $300 Deliveroo voucher
  • PRIZE 8: 1 of 5 Amazon Prime double lounge passes to the Bondi season of the American Express Openair Cinemas, valued at $84 per couple (includes a beanbag, popcorn, glass of Giesen wine or non-alcoholic beverage and wait service to your seat)
  • PRIZE 9: 1 x VIP double pass to the RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2020 show in Melbourne on Feb 8, valued at $620 per couple (includes a private meet and greet with the queens before the show, customised VIP Galaxy Pass and preferred seating)
  • PRIZE 10: 1 x GA double pass to the RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2020 show in Melbourne on Feb 8, valued at $220 per couple
  • PRIZE 11: A Turtle Beach Ultimate Gamer Pack, valued at $295 (includes Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless surround sound gaming headset for PS4, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare, gaming bean bag and Kmart voucher to buy beans).

It's basically a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Click here to enter the competition.

Check out the terms and conditions here.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

animals au dangerous evil-week evil-week-2016

These Are The Worst Animals In Australia

Australia is notorious for its menagerie of venomous and man-eating animals. While most foreigners are aware of the saltwater croc, brown snake, white pointer and funnel-web spider, there are countless other critters lurking in the Aussie wilderness that are equally unpleasant and/or deadly. Here's a handy bestiary to show annoying overseas relatives so they don't come visiting.
au feature microsoft upgrade windows windows-10

PSA: Get A Free Windows 10 Upgrade If You're Still Stuck In 2014

Microsoft is finally turning off the tap for Windows 7 security updates but if you're looking to finally make the leap to Windows 10, there's a way to get it free for now. Here's how you do it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles