Mobile Deal: Get An Extra 20GB On Circle.Life Plans

The mobile telco with the worst name and the best deals has just struck again: for a limited time, Circle.Life is adding a bonus 20GB to its SIM plans. Here are the details!

Circle.Life, which runs off Optus' 4G network, is making a name for itself when it comes to big data at affordable prices. The latest deal isn't the best we've seen in the MVNO space, but it's not far off.

You can choose between 40GB for $28 or 60GB for $38. Both plans come with 3GB of 'bill shock' data, so you're essentially getting 43GB and 63GB each month. To get the deal, use the promo code '40FOR28'.

Here's the 40GB plan:

And here's the 60GB plan:

There is a catch, however - both deals only last for the first 12 months. After one year, the data drops to 20GB and 40GB per month, respectively.

On the plus side, both plans are contract free so you're free to jump ship as soon as the deal ends. You've got until February 28 to sign up.

Here's how the deals compares to similar plans on the market from rival telcos:

Supermarkets aren't necessarily known for their phone plans but ALDI and Woolworths have slowly become favourites with bargain hunters looking to shed the shackles of their overpriced telco overlords. But with both offering pretty great plans, who does it better? We took a quick look to see who's offering the more impressive deal.

