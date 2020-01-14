Let Your Kids Take A LEGO Bath

This time of year can be a bit of a bummer. The holidays are over, the kids are back in daycare or school, the weather is cold and grey (but still largely snow-free, depending on where you are). It can be hard to come up with fresh new ways to switch up the day-to-day, to create a little mid-winter spark of joy. My suggestion: Dump your kid’s DUPLO bricks into the tub and let them have a LEGO bath.
This was not my idea, although I wish I’d thought of it back when my kid was still taking baths instead of showers. He always loved when I suggested any new spin on a typical bath. (Add red food colouring and you’ve got a Valentine’s Day bath, turn the lights down low and add glow sticks and you’ve got a glow bath, etc.)
But no, this idea comes from Susie Allison on Instagram: “If time is ticking backwards right now, if you might not make it to nap time or dinner time or bed time, if today feels more like a Monday than a Thursday, I hear you and I’m living it all, too! Turn on the bath, dump in the LEGOs, and watch as life sort of rights itself.”
????LEGO BATH???? It is life ???????? If 2020 is starting off a little ???? for you and your biggest fans ❤️ might I suggest a favorite pick-me-up: the LEGO bath ???????? It is EXACTLY what it looks like: a child, in a bath, filled with water and LEGO duplos ???????? There is something magical about this combination and if I had a nickel for every time it saved my sanity and turned a day around... well, I’d have like $3 but STILL ???? I know you feel me ???? If time is ticking backwards right now, if you might not make it to nap time or dinner time or bed time, if today feels more like a Monday than a Thursday ???? I hear you and I’m living it all too ‼️ Turn on the bath, dump in the LEGOs, and watch as life sort of rights itself ???? You can try this will loads of other toys - just make sure they’re plastic and will dry out ???? Doll bath, animal bath, Mr Potato Head Bath - it’s all just a little more fun in the tub ???? When the bath is over, I give my kids a colander to help them scoop and drain out the LEGOs ???? We set them on a towel and the kids flip them over to make sure the water drains out ???? It’s been four years of LEGOs baths here with the same bin of LEGOs and I’m happy to report we’ve never had anything mold ???? These are the wins I’m looking for in parenthood ???? If you need a win today, start the bath and grab the LEGOs ➡️ trust me... it is everything ‼️
She even puts her kids in charge of drying the bricks by giving them a colander to scoop them up and lay them out on a towel, which is the perfect capper on such an activity.
I do think you’ll want to stick to DUPLO bricks, rather than the smaller regular LEGO bricks for this activity. They’re easier to manipulate when wet and the cleanup will be quicker. But the bricks should dry out fairly quickly and easily without getting moldy. And you will have enjoyed 30 delightful minutes of wintertime peace.
