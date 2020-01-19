Learn A New Language While Playing Games Using This App

Image: Shutterstock

When it comes to learning a new language, Duolingo is typically my go-to. I’ve reached a point where I’ve determined I’m probably never going to be entirely fluent in another language, but whenever I travel somewhere where I don’t typically speak the native language I try to get the basics down before I get there. That typically means that in the weeks leading up to any big trip, I’ll often spend 10-15 minutes a day going through the training on the site so I’m not completely lost.

Duolingo is awesome, but sometimes you might want want to try something a little different. Vocly is an app that can help you build on those language skills through playing games.

Like Duolingo, Vocly suggests spending just a few minutes each day working on your language skills. Its suggestion is just 7 minutes, which means you can probably handle doing the training while you’re on the train on the way to work or waiting in line at the grocery store.

You’ll want to be able to hear the app, so headphones will be useful if you’re out and about.

Once you start a lesson, a counter at the top of the screen will let you know how much time you have left. They’re serious about that seven minutes, so you won’t get sucked into spending longer unless you want to.

Going through some of the training, everything is simple enough that you’re not going to get super stumped but repetitive enough that you’re actually picking up new vocabulary along the way and feel like you’ve learned something when you’re done.

If you’re already doing a language program, then it might be a nice supplement to add into the mix to help you speed your learning along.