Is It Legal To Cross Tram Tracks In NSW?

tram tracks sydney cbd newcastleImage: Getty Images

Trams are a new-old thing recently re-introduced to Sydney. With the roll-out of trams across the city and police fining pedestrians for jaywalking near Central Station, there's now confusion surrounding the state's strict jaywalking laws. Here's what you can and can't do when it comes to trams in NSW — Newcastle included.

What you can do

The rules for jaywalking don't actually change when it comes to crossing tram tracks. You're allowed to cross them at any point along the tracks provided you're not within 20 metres of a pedestrian crossing or traffic signals and you're checking the coast is clear.

"Don't cross directly behind a tram as other road users may not be able to see you," Transport for NSW's website reads.

"Don't be distracted by mobile phones and remove headphones before crossing the road."

What you can't do

Naturally, it's the opposite of what you can do. If you're crossing a street before the green man appears and you're within 20 metres of a pedestrian crossing then you're jaywalking. If you're one of the unlucky ones to get caught then you'll need to cough up $76 for the fine, according to NSW Roads and Maritime Services.

In Newcastle specifically, cyclist paths, 'mixed running sections', have been introduced alongside the trams after a cyclist was tragically killed in mid-2019.

Should jaywalking even be an offence?

While it can be frustrating waiting at traffic lights to cross even when traffic is light, there are obvious safety arguments for ensuring pedestrians cross when the little person is green. Since the trams have been officially in operation, there haven't been any media reports of pedestrian collisions resulting in injuries. Lifehacker Australia has reached out to Transport for NSW to confirm. In September, while trials were underway, a teenage boy was hit while looking at his phone and crossing the tram lines. He suffered minor head injuries.

Fines act as a deterrent to stop people making risky decisions and with the trams adding a new element of danger to distracted pedestrians, it'll likely make some people think twice before crossing illegally. Lifehacker Australia has reached out to NSW Police to confirm how many people have been fined since the trams went into operation on 13 December.

