How To Watch The 2020 Australian Open

One of Australia's biggest sporting events, the 2020 Australian Open, is due to start in days and you're going to want to know where to watch whether you tune in for one or watch every match with religious fervour. Here's where to watch it.

The 2020 Australian Open will begin on 20 January and run until the men's singles final on 2 February. All up, there are more than 100 players participating across more than a hundred matches. So if loads of tennis content is your vibe, you're in for a good time.

As expected, some of the sport's biggest names will be in attendance including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Australia's own world number one, Ash Barty.

The qualifying rounds will run between 14 and 18 January before the first round of games begins on 20 January.

How do I watch the 2020 Australian Open?

The 2020 Australian Open will be shown on Channel Nine with every match being screened live. You'll be able to watch it live on Channel Nine but if you don't have a TV hooked up, you can stream matches on the dedicated 9Now page after you sign up for a free account. You can do this via a browser or on any compatible iOS and Android smart device.

Day matches will run between 11am and 4pm while the night matches will begin from 5pm until whenever they finish. In some cases, that could mean 10pm to midnight. Ace.