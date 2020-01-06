How To Watch Sony, Samsung And AMD's CES 2020 Keynotes

Image: Shutterstock

The Consumer Electronics Show officially kicks off in Las Vegas Wednesday; however, Tuesday a number of large companies will be having press conferences to show off some of their largest announcements for the show.

This year is bound to be a big one in terms of televisions, with 8k sets expected to be on display from a variety of manufacturers. We’re also likely to see a ton of new smart appliances and other devices to make our homes even smarter in the new decade, and probably more than a few new cameras, phones, and tech accessories as well.

While most brands are only giving press access to their CES 2020 press conferences, a few are offering live streams that anyone can watch and follow along.

Here’s how to tune in to watch AMD, Sony, and Samsung’s big announcements this year:

AMD

AMD’s press conference takes place at 9am AEDT on Tuesday.

The company plans to show off how it will make 2020 “an unforgettable year for gamers, creators and mobile PC users.

You can sign up to access a live stream of its CES keynote on the company’s dedicated CES website.

Sony

Sony’s keynote is set to take place at 12pm AEDT.

The company will be live-streaming the whole thing on its website here.

As for what you can expect, we might potentially see a teaser for the PlayStation 5. What we will definitely see are new televisions, and potentially new camera equipment and headphones.

Samsung

Shortly after Sony’s press conference, Samsung’s CES 2020 press conference will kick off at 1:30pm AEDT. Samsung plans to stream it on its dedicated site as well as on Facebook.

The company’s official statement on the event is that it plans to “showcase innovative ways to enrich people’s lives through its interactive and intelligent technology in the Age of Experience,” whatever that means.

Samsung’s 2020 announcements are expected to be primarily focused on new televisions, specifically new 8k models. We’ll also likely see some smart appliances, amongst other things.

Samsung also has a site dedicated to its CES 2020 announcements here.