Netflix Is Deleting More Movies And TV Shows: Here's The List

Reduce Your Electricity Bill With These Simple Tips

Four Things I've Learned Using A Standing Desk

How To Peel Pearl Onions And Keep Them Whole

Photo: Shutterstock

You can buy pearl onions in several forms: raw and in a bag, peeled and frozen, or peeled and pickled in a jar. All have their uses. Purchasing them raw and unpeeled gives you the most freedom, but you have to peel them, and peeling a tiny onion is not at all like peeling a big onion.

Since there is only so much onion in a pearl onion, most people wish to keep them whole, both for roasting and pickling. This means the usual “slice in half and chop off the stem, then peel the skin off,” way of doing things is not going to work. In fact, the first thing you’ll do is slice off the root, which is usually a bad strategy for peeling onions.

To successfully peel a pearl onion, you need to think of it like a tomato, and by that I mean you need to blanch it. Just lop off the tiny stems of every onion you wish to peel, plop the onions in boiling water for 30 seconds, then immediately plunge them into an ice bath. Let them cool for about a minute, then squeeze the stem end of the onion to reveal a perfectly peeled pearl onion ready for roasting, stewing, or pickling in aquavit. (Save the tiny peels for stock. Even though they are small, they still have a mighty amount of flavour.)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
air-travel airline airplane travel-hacks

How To Reserve 'Blocked' Seats On Aeroplane Flights 

Airlines love to torture us. Even when you’re prepared and organised, there’s nothing you can do to escape their blood thirst for profit. If you’ve ever reserved a seat on a flight, you’ll notice entire sections of airlines blocked off so that you can’t claim them, even if you wanted to or are willing to pay extra.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles