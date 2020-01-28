How To Love Yourself, With Tara Brach

We’re learning how to practice true self-compassion this week with renowned psychotherapist and Buddhist meditation teacher Tara Brach. Tara is the author of Radical Acceptance: Embracing Your Life With the Heart of a Buddha, and most recently Radical Compassion: Learning to Love Yourself and Your World with the Practice of RAIN. In addition to having delivered hundreds of talks on mindfulness and meditation throughout her career, Tara’s self-titled podcast also receives over 1.5 million downloads per month.

In this episode, Tara breaks down the practice of RAIN—Recognise, Allow, Investigate, and Nurture—and how it can help us eliminate our self-criticism and increase our sense of worthiness.

Highlights from this week’s episode

From the Tara Brach Interview

On recognising her own need for self-compassion:

I remember one day where I just realised, “oh, I am really stuck in shame and am feeling bad about myself.” And I did RAIN [and] recognised, “OK. I am angry and irritable and down on myself.” And then I allowed it to be there. And when I investigated, I got down to that same deep place of the real deep shame of fundamentally not ok. And I could feel how the hollowness and the ache and just the awfulness and the fear that comes with it. And when I felt that and I could sense how many moments of my life that feeling actually was predominating and deprived me of intimacy with others or being creative, just being turned on myself takes so much energy. That was a kind of ouch moment where the suffering was so clear that I started feeling real tenderness to myself. That’s when nurturing really is embodied.

On the importance of a daily mindfulness practice: