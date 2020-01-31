Check If You Have Access To Google's RCS Messaging

Flatten Your Mince Before You Freeze It

Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free

How To Get A 'Free' Beyond Burger Today At Denny's

Image: Shutterstock

If you’ve been wanting to try out Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers, you have the chance to snag a free one today from Denny’s. The breakfast chain recently added Beyond Meat to its menu and is celebrating the partnership by offering free burgers Thursday with the purchase of a drink.

The promotion is available at all Denny’s locations nationwide today. Beyond a planet-based patty, the free burger in question also comes with tomatoes, raw red onions, lettuce, pickles, a slice of American cheese, and “All-American sauce.”

Worth noting: While most Denny’s locations are open 24 hours, this promotion is only running from 11am to 10pm today, so you’ll want to stop by during that window.

And as with any time a restaurant is offering something for free, you should go expecting to run into a line. People love free.

Denny’s is now part of a long list of restaurants that have started carrying Beyond Meat’s plant-based products. Some of the most recent additions to that lineup include Carl’s Jr. and Dunkin, which now sells Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwiches at locations around the country.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.
22827 au microsoft operating-systems software wodows

Don't Buy Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 is a great operating system. It's well suited to the needs of users and has a bunch of great features that make it a truly 21st century-ready OS for the masses. But that suitability really depends on whether you've got the Home or Pro version. Here's why you don't want Windows 10 Home (and how to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for free.)

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles