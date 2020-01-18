There Are Too Many USB Types

How To Get The Most Out Of Microsoft Edge Chromium

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

How To Fix Google's Ugly, Logo-Filled Search Results

Photo: Shutterstock

I had a feeling something was off the other day when I was doing some Googling. As it turns out, Google has redesigned its search results page a bit, adding in favicons, a big “AD” icon for sponsored results, and shuffling around the placement of site URLs.

At the risk of sounding like the cantankerous muppets Waldorf and Statler, I don’t like it. And if you share my lack of joy about these cluttered results, it’s possible to eliminate some of the changes Google made and restore peace and order to your searches.

Screenshot: David Murphy

To get started, you’ll need an adblocker in your browser that allows you to block elements in websites. I use the mighty UBlock Origin for this, but AdBlock Plus is also fine. Navigate to your extension’s settings—wherever it is you can drop in customised filters—and enter these filters to clean up various parts of Google’s search results page:

  • To remove the favicon: google.com##.xA33Gc

  • To remove the URL: google.com##.iUh30.bc.rpCHfe

  • To remove the arrow next to the URL: google.com###am-b0 and google.com##.GHDvEf.ab_button

  • To remove everything: google.com##.TbwUpd and google.com###am-b0 and google.com##.GHDvEf.ab_button

And here’s a more easily pasteable version of those last two.

To remove the arrow next to the URL:

google.com###am-b0 google.com##.GHDvEf.ab_button

To remove everything

google.com##.TbwUpd google.com###am-b0 google.com##.GHDvEf.ab_button

With these little filters, I was able to change my search results page from this monstrosity:

Screenshot: David Murphy

To a more pleasing:

Screenshot: David Murphy

And because I’m wild, let’s get rid of those annoying videos, too. Enter this filter into your adblocker to take care of those: google.com##g-section-with-header:has-text(/Videos/)

When you do that, your page transforms into this:

I couldn’t be happier. Now that’s a more elegant-looking search results page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

etiquette relationships

Break The Ice In Any Situation With These 10 Conversation Starters

Whether you want to start a conversation with a new guy or girl, or you want to get a meeting off to a great start, a good ice breaker can help you make a memorable first impression. It can turn that first encounter with someone new into something wonderful -- maybe even a lasting friendship or valuable partnership.
au chromium feature google-chrome microsoft microsoft-edge

Microsoft's Answer To Google Chrome Has Landed

Microsoft has finally launched its latest browser, Edge Chromium, and it's based on Google's open source software. Here's what you need to know and whether it's worth testing out.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles