How To Find And Use Facebook's Revamped Privacy Checkup Tool

Facebook is starting out 2020 by updating the Privacy Checkup tool it introduced back in 2014, which makes it easier for users to find and change several important account settings. To be honest, outside of some visual flair and updated explanations for each setting, it’s not much of an upgrade—and also still doesn’t include all privacy and security features available to users.

However, it’s still smart to know how to find Privacy Checkup, especially since the revamped design should make navigating the included options a bit easier.

You’ll find the Privacy checkup tool by tapping or clicking the “?” icon from the upper-right of Facebook’s UI, then selecting “Privacy Checkup” from the menu.

This will take you to a new screen that guides you through several settings that change things like:

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Who can see your profile information and posts.

Updating your password and notifications.

Who can find you on Facebook and if your profile is viewable from search engines.

Who can send you friend requests.

Which apps you let Facebook share information with.

It’s not a comprehensive list of all the data privacy features users have access to, but it’s better than nothing. We also recommend taking a few moments to tighten up their Facebook Messenger settings—as well asInstagram and WhatsApp—while you’re at it.

Most of these settings deal specifically with other users and the apps you use, which leaves out an entire other category of entities that can access your information: advertisers. While you won’t find them in the privacy checkup, there are also other tools available that let users manage the data Facebook itself keeps on you, or prevent it from sharing their personal information with advertisers and other companies—which, frankly, is probably what more people are worried about these days due to Facebook’s leaky track record lately.