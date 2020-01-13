How To Cut A Pomegranate Like A Calm Human Being

PSA: Get A Free Windows 10 Upgrade If You're Still Stuck In 2014

What Is Windows 10 X (And Do You Need It)?

How To Cut A Pomegranate Like A Calm Human Being

Image: Getty Images

Eating some pomegranate by the pool on a hot summer's day sounds great, in theory. But the reality is a lot more harsh — a confusing, juicy, red mess. A satisfying pomegranate-cutting hack has appeared on Reddit and it's about to turn your food scorn into food porn.

Cleanly De-Seed A Pomegranate Using A Salad Spinner

Whacking a pomegranate with a spoon is a pretty easy way to get to the delicious ruby-coloured treats inside, but it can still be a little messy. The above video shows you how to de-seed the infamously messy fruit without the red splatters.

Read more

Posted to Reddit, the video shows our new hero cut the devilishly delicious fruit extremely neatly. Make four incisions in the shape of a square at the top, pull it out and then cut down along the natural partitions that hold the fruit's seeds. Let the video guide you through the rest of this usually traumatic task.

Foolishly, but probably for the aesthetics, the pome-hacker doesn't remove the fruit from the tree but it looks like a much easier way to get those pesky seeds out at home, minus the murder scene. The only red juice you want to be spilling is the fruit's after all.

So go on, cut yourself a little pomegranate as a treat.

Make No-Cook Fruit Syrups With Peels, Stems And Pits

When it comes to fruit, it’s the flesh people want, but that flesh often clings to stems, pits, and peels, and tossing those bits means you’re tossing out flavour. Lucky for us, Queen of Sweets Stella Parks has a solution: Use these supposed scraps to make vibrant no-cook syrups.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

animals au dangerous evil-week evil-week-2016

These Are The Worst Animals In Australia

Australia is notorious for its menagerie of venomous and man-eating animals. While most foreigners are aware of the saltwater croc, brown snake, white pointer and funnel-web spider, there are countless other critters lurking in the Aussie wilderness that are equally unpleasant and/or deadly. Here's a handy bestiary to show annoying overseas relatives so they don't come visiting.
au feature microsoft upgrade windows windows-10

PSA: Get A Free Windows 10 Upgrade If You're Still Stuck In 2014

Microsoft is finally turning off the tap for Windows 7 security updates but if you're looking to finally make the leap to Windows 10, there's a way to get it free for now. Here's how you do it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles