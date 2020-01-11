The Easiest Pancake Recipe In The World

This pancake recipe will change your life. Well, the way you make pancakes, at least.
Are you ready?
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of self raising flour
- 1 cup of lemonade
- 1 egg
- Butter
Method:
- Mix in a bowl until combined
- Heat frying pan
- Melt a teaspoon or so of butter in the pan
- Pour in desired amount of batter, flipping when bubbles appear on the surface
- Eat your delicious, perfect, fluffy pancakes
If you need more batter, simply double the ingredients - it's that simple.
This was shared with me by my Aunty, and now it is my gift to you.
You're welcome.
Same recipe, except I replace the lemonade with milk. I understand the reason for the lemonade, it's useful when making scones as well, but I don't think it's necessary when making pancakes.
Same as above, but I replace the milk that originally replaced the lemonade with oat milk. It adds a hint of sweetness and tastes delicious :)
I might have to try with lemonade still, sounds interesting.
The lemonade adds a sweetness and a slight lemon flavour. It also helps the pancakes really fluff up.