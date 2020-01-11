The Easiest Pancake Recipe In The World

Image: iStock

This pancake recipe will change your life. Well, the way you make pancakes, at least.

Are you ready?

Ingredients:

1 cup of self raising flour

1 cup of lemonade

1 egg

Butter

Method:

Mix in a bowl until combined

Heat frying pan

Melt a teaspoon or so of butter in the pan

Pour in desired amount of batter, flipping when bubbles appear on the surface

Eat your delicious, perfect, fluffy pancakes

If you need more batter, simply double the ingredients - it's that simple.

This was shared with me by my Aunty, and now it is my gift to you.

You're welcome.