Update Firefox Right Now To Patch This Zero-Day Vulnerability

The NBN Is Crazy Cheap Again [Updated]

The Best Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Actually #DeleteFacebook

At this point, it almost feels like tradition. Every couple of months, Facebook will find itself embroiled in one scandal or another.

Inevitably, #DeleteFacebook will start trending across various social media. So if you’re finally ready to go through with it and cut ties with Facebook, watch our step-by-step guide above.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
after-hours diet lovehacker sex

The Best Things To Eat And Drink For Better-Tasting Bodily Fluids

Private parts are never going to taste like chocolate cake or a glazed doughnut - and that's OK. Men and women's natural smells and tastes are part of human sexuality, and as long as you're healthy, there's nothing wrong with how the universe made you. But there are a few things you can eat and drink to smell and taste "better".

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles