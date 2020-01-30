How To Access KFC's Secret Menu

Check If You Have Access To Google's RCS Messaging

Secret menus are pretty awesome. You get access to tasty morsels most people don't realise exist, making you part of a culinary illuminati. KFC has a secret menu. As well as the Triple Stacker Burger, there's an entire menu of secret goodness. Here's how to access that menu and join KFC's secret society.

Here's how to access the KFC secret menu.

  1. Download the KFC app to your iOS or Android device
  2. Start the app and hit the Order Now button
  3. Search for a local KFC store (I prefer to not give the app access to my location - no need to share more information than necessary)
  4. Once you've found a store, tap on the Order button
  5. When you see the menu, pull down the menu until you see a cartoon version of Colonel Sanders and hold it for about 11 seconds
  6. When you release, you should see the Secret Menu
The Kentucky Snack Pack

Aside from the Triple Stacker Burger, the menu currently has the Zinger Chipster - a tasty concoction of Zinger fillet, lettuce, cheese and chips in a tortilla for $6.95. There's also a $4.95 Kentucky Snack pack with chips, Popcorn Chicken and 'fiery supercharged sauce'.

The Kentucky Slider

The menu changes over time with different options so you'll have to check in regularly to see what's available.

If there's a similar menu at Maccas I can't find it although it's pretty easy to customise existing menu items to your heart's content.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • darren @darren

    Hmmm, I could not find this.

    No Cartoon sanders at the bottom. He appears at the top but tapping him or holding the menu down to make him appear does nothing.

    0
    • Anthony Caruana @anthonycaruana
      AUTHOR

      Pull down. When you see the Colonel, hold a little longer, then release.

      2
      • darren @darren

        Updated app, tried again and got it. Pending update may have been it.

        Thankyou.

        0

