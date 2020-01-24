The Most Ridiculous Competition TV Shows To Waste Time On

Does Ibuprofen Really Reduce Period Flow?

Where To Stream This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movies

Here's A Practical Reason To Wash Your Car

dirty car wash meImage: Getty Images

I know there is a camp of you who don’t believe in washing your cars. And that’s fine! Cars live outside and you don’t really see a point in keeping them shiny and clean. It’s a wrong take, but I respect it all the same. But here today, I bring you a practical reason to wash your car. It has to do with money.

Recently, Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC spent two days detailing and restoring a black 1984 Porsche 944 for a charity auction. The car had sat in a junkyard and, as the video’s caption explains, was eventually donated to Kars4Kids for a $US500 ($731) tax voucher.

As you can imagine, it was disgusting when the team first brought it back to the garage. Inside, they found mouse shit, a disintegrated heat liner, a mouldy interior and a nest of some kind, to name a few. The paint looked dull, everything in the interior needed to be taken out before they could clean it and the wheels were very nearly trash. Kosilla eventually took to another shop to have them touched up.

The car still needed a lot of mechanical work after the detailing was complete, but the point is, someone bought it for $US3,000 ($4,387). Three-thousand bucks! For a car that was pulled out of a junkyard for $US500 ($731) bucks. By cleaning it, Kosilla managed to increase the price by sixfold.

Obviously, this is an extreme case. Spending two days, painstakingly and professionally detailing a junkyard car just to sell it for charity would deeply skew most people’s cost-benefit analyses.

But if you’re thinking about selling your car soon, do consider giving it at least a wash and a light detail. That will make it look nice in the pictures and to potential buyers that visit and they’ll feel better about it. When they feel better about it, they’re more likely to shell out a higher price for it. Profit!

This story originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

infographics tattoos

Tattoos Hurt The Most On These Body Parts

Tattoos are certainly not for everyone, but if you're considering one, make sure you know what you're getting into. This pain chart highlights the parts of the body that can hurt the most when the needle comes down.
games gaming-console ps4 video-games xbox

Don't Throw Your Old Xbox Or PlayStation In The Bin

While used PS4s and Xboxes may not make up a significant portion of e-waste, that doesn’t mean they aren’t contributing to the problem. If you have any used gaming consoles, don’t trash them — you can likely re-sell them at any electronics store or recycle them at the very least.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles