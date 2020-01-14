Give Up On New Year's Resolutions, Already

Remember back on January 1st, when you were ready to turn over a new leaf?

Well now it’s mid-January, and you most likely have broken your resolution already. Which is why I say that if you never make a resolution, you will never fail.

In the video above, I explain all the reasons why New Year’s resolutions just don’t work. If you want to better yourself in some way, just start whenever you want—not on January 1st, like everybody else crowding the salad bar.