How To Persuade Others Using Psychology

Image: Getty Images

While it's not always important to get what you want, it sure feels good sometimes. This handy cheat sheet explains 11 different ways you can influence others to give yourself a win every once in a while.

This infographic from Samantha Lee and Shana Lebowitz at Business Insider may help you sway someone just enough to get them working with you and not against you.

For example, you can make people more agreeable in certain environments (like a pleasant coffee shop), or speak quickly in an argument so they don't have time to fully process what you're saying and just assume you've made a good point. We've touched on some of these methods before, but this cheat sheet puts a few more psychological tricks at your disposal.

Keep in mind, however, you shouldn't abuse any of these techniques or you might lose a few friends or damage work relationships. Save them for when you really need them. You can check them out down below.

Get People to Do What You Want With These 11 Clever Psychological Tricks

[Via Business Insider]

