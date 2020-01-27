Get Acquainted With An 'Old Pal' Cocktail

Photo: Claire Lower

There isn’t a single member of the Negroni family I don’t enjoy. The combination of spirit, bitter, and vermouth in (fairly) equal parts never fails to create a balanced drink that’s perfect for sipping from a coupe in a refined manner. It also gets you drunk pretty quickly.

The Old Pal is kind of like a Boulevardier, except the whiskey is rye, and the vermouth is dry. I think I prefer it, now that I’ve had a couple. (I guess you can make a Boulevardier with rye, I feel like I’ve mostly had them with bourbon, but I’ve been palling around, so who knows if my memories can be trusted?)

Anyway. I like everything to be equal in a gin-based, classic Negroni, but I prefer a heavier spirit pour when it comes to variations. You are welcome to try both and see how you feel. To make this snazzy sipper, you will need:

1 1/2 ounces rye whiskey

3/4 ounce Campari

3/4 ounce dry vermouth

Pour everything into a stirring glass filled with ice and stir to chill. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with some sort of citrus zest. If you don’t feel like stirring, you can pour everything over a big cube right in the glass, letting the drink mellow —or “evolve”—as you drink it. Whatever makes you feel good.