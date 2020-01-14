Get A Free Krispy Kreme Mini Every Monday In January

PSA: Your Car's AC Unit Is Abetting Climate Change

This month you can score a free treat for surviving Monday at the office, in the form of a miniature doughnut from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut chain recently introduced Krispy Kreme minis, a smaller version of its popular doughnuts. The miniature versions come in four flavours: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Glazed.

Every Monday this month Krispy Kreme is holding a “Mini Monday Break” from 4pm-7pm where you can snag one for free.

The deal is good at any participating Krispy Kreme location. You don’t have to make a purchase to get a free doughnut, but you are limited to just one per day.

Krispy Kreme has also listed the stores that aren’t participating in the offer. Areas with stores that won’t have the promotion are: Las Vegas casino shops; Toronto; Montreal; Mississauga, ON; Quebec City, QC; Greenfield Park, QC; Athens, GA; Commerce, GA; Jersey City, NJ; Springfield, NJ; Gainesville, FL; Marion, IL; Cape Girardeau, MO; Richland, WA; Yakima, WA; Missoula, MT; Kalispell, MT; and Billings MT.

And as you might imagine, the deal is subject to availability. People like free things, so if the store is overrun with customers trying to get a free doughnut at 4pm, then there’s a good chance they might be out for the day when you roll up at 6:45pm.

The deal also requires you to visit the store in person and isn’t valid for online ordering or delivery.

