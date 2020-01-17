Find The Right Mattress Size With This Guide

Shopping for a mattress is a pain in the arse; it’s expensive, after all, and it’s hard to distinguish one mattress from another when they look identical, except for the fact that one might be a few inches longer or wider. If you’ve ever wondered which mattress to buy, how much bigger a queen is than a full—or what the hell an Alaska King is—Reddit has a helpful graphic that might make the process of buying the correct-sized bed for your home a little less painstaking.

The graphic itself shows the dimensions of common mattresses and estimates the number of people (or dogs or babies) that might fit comfortably on that particular bed, which may or may not be news to you—here are some fun mattress facts we’ve learned:

A full is, apparently, the same thing as a double.

A king is twice the width of a twin.

A California King is smaller than a king bed.

An Alaska King is huge and can sleep four people comfortably, in case you were planning on that.

Where does this leave you? Well, you should measure the square footage in your bedroom (using a measuring tape) and cross-reference it against the dimensions of the mattresses above. Tuck, a website that reviews sleeping products, provides the square footage of each mattress on its website, too, as part of its larger guide on how to find the appropriately-sized mattress. They also recommend taking into account your sleeping position (sprawling out might mean a larger mattress is best) and your budget while shopping.

Of course, you should also consider the fact that certain sheets and comforter sizes are harder to come by; chances are you won’t find Wyoming King sheets widely available in stores, so opting for a standard king bed might prove an easier option. And while we’re at it, here’s our guide on how to buy in bulk when your apartment is a practical closet.