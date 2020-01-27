Everything New On Netflix This Week

Image: Supplied

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, RuPaul travelogue AJ and the Queen, Medical Police and heaps more.

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of January 25 to January 31.

TV shows

Suits: Season 8 (streaming now)

Harvey and Zane grapple over who should lead as the firm works through its transition.

You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder) (streaming now)

This thriller follows a nurse who's rebuilding her life, an ex-cop turned hit man, a photographer obsessed with death, a corrupt politician and a group of idealist friends — all linked by darkness and danger.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (streaming now)

With a mix of scripted and documentary elements, this series examines the history of the Ottoman Empire.

The Ranch: The Final Season (streaming now)

This comedy series set on a ranch and starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott returns for its final season.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (streaming now)

Kiernan Shipka returns as the half-witch Sabrina in Part 3 of this teen horror series based on the "Archie" comic books.

Next In Fashion (29/1/2020)

Designers team up to create visionary looks that work for absolutely everyone in this competition series hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France.

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (30/1/2020)

To find love, seven strangers leave Japan and embark on a journey through the continent of Africa together. Challenges, adventure and romance await!

The Stranger (30/1/2020)

Secrets, violence and a conspiracy send family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about the people closest to him.

Ragnarok (31/1/2020)

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

Luna Nera (31/1/2020)

In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny.

Diablero: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Demons walk among everyday citizens, and the angels took off long ago. Who's left to save humanity? "Diablero" returns for Season 2.

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (31/1/2020)

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Frères Ennemis (29/1/2020)

A cop and a drug dealer who grew up in the same neighborhood reluctantly join forces to solve a murder. Matthias Schoenaerts and Reda Kateb star.

Uncut Gems (31/1/2020)

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

37 Seconds (31/1/2020)

A young woman with cerebral palsy struggles to lead a self-determined life and is torn between family obligations and her dream to become a manga artist.

Licensed movies

Justine (28/1/2020)

The film follows Lisa Wade, a single mom who is forced to move in with her father-in-law after the death of her husband. She takes a job as a caretaker to Justine, a young girl with spina bifida in what turns out to be a racist household. At first an unlikely pair, the two become friends and ultimately help one another grow and change.

Stand-up comedies & Documentaries

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (streaming now)

This series follows the annual cycle of the influenza virus, showing how the public is generally unprepared for the chaos that a common flu can create.

Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo (28/1/2020)

A new stand-up special from Mexican comedian Alex Fernández.

Night on Earth (29/1/2020)

From the award-winning producers of "Planet Earth II," "Life" and "Blue Planet," this stunning natural history series reveals the wonders of the nocturnal world.

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.