Everything New On Australian Netflix This Week (January 14)

Image: Ares (Supplied)

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include the demonic thriller Ares, Season 2 of Sex Education, teen horror Deadcon and CIA drama The Brave.

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of January 14 to January 19.

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix TV Shows

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (15 January)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this funny and honest series, now returning for Season 6.

Ares (17/1/2020)

When her friend suffers a bizarre accident, Rosa realizes the secret student society they've just joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

Sex Education: Season 2 (17 January)

Sex. It's on teenage minds. It's messing with their heads. And this kid is the least likely sexpert in the schoolyard. The teen series returns for Season 2.

Wer kann, der kann! (17 January)

"Nailed It!" takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

The Brave (15 January)

The complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Quien a hierro mata (15 January)

A cartel boss is released from prison and put in the care of nurse Mario (Luis Tosar), who questions his duty and reconnects with his traumatic past.

Vivir dos veces (17 January)

Emilio searches for the great love of his youth, with the help of his daughter and granddaughter. Will he be able to reconnect with this lost love before his memory fails?

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (17 January)

Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) becomes her surprise second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace's new husband soon ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity.

Licensed movies

Saving Zoë (15 January)

The high school freshman kid sister of the murdered Zoë finds her diary, which sheds new light on the murder missed by the police. She investigates.

Deadcon (16 January)

The horrors and isolation of being a social media influencer run rampant when a collection of YouTube and Instagram stars soon discover there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phones asking for selfies.

Jezebel (16 January)

In the last days of her mother's life, 19-year-old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. To make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls. Tiffany becomes popular as the only "live black model" at the new adult site and soon becomes too close to one of her frequent callers.

Documentaries

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (17 January)

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

Kids & Anime

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (14/1/2020)

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

NiNoKuni (16/1/2020)

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.