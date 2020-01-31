Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In February

We're already on to our second month of the year and that means another truckload of new content is heading your way. As always, more shows and movies are coming across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in February 2020 to take up even more of your precious free time. Here's all of them bundled up into one giant post.
Stan February highlights
Stan's got a number of returning shows this month with Better Call Saul's fifth season and Jim Carrey's Kidding coming back for season two. If you're a fan of Wu Tang Clan, you'll be happy to hear a new biographical series is coming as well as a docuseries.
Better Call Saul: Season 5 (24 February)
In season five of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Starring three-time Golden Globe nominee Bob Odenkirk, with Dean Norris returning as DEA Agent Hank Schrader, this explosive prequel series is a darkly comic crime drama that follows the story of small-time lawyer James "Jimmy" McGill (Odenkirk) and a series of extraordinary, and often tragic, events that break his spirit and lead him to create his dodgy lowlife scam artist alter-ego.
Kidding: Season 2 (9 February)
Jim Carrey returns as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds, anchoring a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when Jeff’s family begins to implode, he finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (17 February)
Jane Levy (Castle Rock) stars in this musical dramedy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder, who after an unusual event suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbour and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realises this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift. Featuring a stellar cast, including Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Alex Newell (Glee), Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers) and Peter Gallagher (The O.C.), alongsIde special guest star Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), this extraordinary series is sure to capture your heart and have you singing loud and proud.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (14 February)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men (14 February)
This limited docuseries looks back on the career of the Wu-Tang Clan, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their New York neighbourhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognised musical movement in the world, all while walking the tightrope that links business with brotherhood.
Wrong Man (10 February)
This groundbreaking, six-episode documentary series from Oscar®-nominated and Emmy Award®–winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) examines the cases of three different inmates who are serving life sentences on murder convictions but who claim innocence. The first season of Wrong Man had a tangible impact on all three cases that were examined. In the second season, the series will continue to uncover new theories and reveal startling new evidence that could prove that three new inmates are, in fact, not guilty.
Stan's full February 2020 schedule
1 February
- The Final Quarter
2 February
- Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
3 February
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 2
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 2
- Fading Gigolo
4 February
- All American: Season 2, Episode 11
- Time out of Mind
5 February
- Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 2
- Boulevard
6 February
- Hidden: Season 1
- A Decent Man
7 February
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 5
- Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 10
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 3
- High Rise
- Monster Island (2017)
8 February
- Goldstone
9 February
- Power: Season 6, Episode 15
- Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2
- Last Knights
10 February
- Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 1
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 3
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 3
- Amer
11 February
- All American: Season 2, Episode 12
- Goddess of Love
12 February
- Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 3
- Manglehorn
13 February
- Lean on Pete
- Run
14 February
- Wu Tang: An American Saga: Season 1
- Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 6
- Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 11
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 4
- Miffy the Movie
15 February
- Love and Friendship
16 February
- Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4
- Henry's Crime
17 February
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 4
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 4
- Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 2
- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 1 & 2
- How To Plan An Orgy In A Small Town
18 February
- All American: Season 2, Episode 13
- Outcast
19 February
- Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 4
- Turbo Kid
20 February
- My Generation
- The Debt
21 February
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 7
- Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 12
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 5
- Catastrophe: Season 4
- Ozzy
22 February
- Shelter (2014)
- Holding the Man
23 February
- Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6
- Life (2015)
24 February
- Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 1
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 5
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 5
- Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 3
- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 3
- Romy's Salon
25 February
- All American: Season 2, Episode 14
- Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 2
- Good Trouble: Season 1
26 February
- Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 5
- Nymphomaniac Vol. 1
- Nymphomaniac Vol. 2
27 February
- Mr. Turner
- Fight Girl
- Tailgate
28 February
- Everything's Gonna
- Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 8
- Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 13
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 6
- Top Cat Begins
- Summer Children
29 February
- Kings of Mulberry Street
Netflix February highlights
Netflix's lineup of licenced content is pretty impressive this month with the third John Wick chapter, Hot Fuzz and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution all heading to the service this month. Some popular Netflix Originals are also dropping this February with anticipated sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, as well as second seasons for both Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon.
Blades of Glory (1 February)
In 2002, two rival Olympic ice skaters were stripped of their gold medals and permanently banned from men's singles competition. Presently, however, they've found a loophole that will allow them to qualify as a pairs team.
The Blacklist: Season 7 (10 February)
Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. He tells the FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world that he has compiled over the years and is willing to inform on their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (28 February)
John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.
Netflix's full February 2020 schedule
1 February
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
- Love Jacked
- Sergio
- Philomena
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- Baby Driver
- Blades of Glory
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
3 February
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
4 February
- She Did That
- Faith, Hope & Love
- Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
5 February
- La boda de la abuela
- The Pharmacist: Limited Series
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
- #cats_the_mewvie
6 February
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
7 February
- My Holo Love
- Locke & Key
- Horse Girl
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
8 February
- The Coldest Game
- Van Helsing: Season 4
10 February
- The Blacklist: Season 7
11 February
- CAMINO A ROMA
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Q Ball
- Instant Hotel: Season 2
12 February
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
13 February
- Love is Blind - A 3 week event
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
- Dragon Quest Your Story
14 February
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Isi & Ossi
- Happy Gilmore
- Evan Almighty
- Step Up: Revolution
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Smokin' Aces
- Hot Fuzz
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Notting Hill
- Tower Heist
- The Eagle
17 February
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
19 February
- The Chef Show: Volume 3
20 February
- Spectros
21 February
- Gentefied
- Puerta 7
- Babies
- Glitch Techs
- Pup Academy
22 February
- Girl On The Third Floor
25 February
- Every Time I Die
26 February
- I Am Not Okay With This
27 February
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution
28 February
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Unstoppable
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3
- La trinchera infinita
- All The Bright Places
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
29 February
- The Dark Tower
Foxtel
Heading to Foxtel this month is a number of classic movies, including 8 Mile, The Breakfast Club and some of the Fast & Furious installments. New releases like Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Rocketman will also be making their debuts.
Foxtel's full February 2020 schedule
1 February
- Surviving R. Kelly Pt II: The Reckoning S.1 (episodes added weekly)
- 300
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Fast & Furious 5
- Fast & Furious 7
- Master And Commander
- Money Train
- The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Ali G Indahouse
- Arthur
- Date Night
- The Change-Up
- The Guilt Trip
- The Replacements
- 42
- 8 Mile
- A Beautiful Mind
- A Bigger Splash
- Any Given Sunday
- Babel
- Chicago
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
- Crazy Heart
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Dreamgirls
- Only God Forgives
- Slumdog Millionaire
- The English Patient
- The Green Mile
- The Hours
- The Mercy
- The People Vs. Larry Flynt
- A Fish Tale
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
- Agent Cody Banks
- All She Wishes
- Casper
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action
- Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
- Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron
- The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
- Fatal Attraction
- Field Of Dreams
- Hot Shots!
- Indecent Proposal
- Joe Versus The Volcano
- M.A.S.H
- Revenge of the Nerds
- Spies Like Us
- The Breakfast Club
- The Color Purple
- The Exorcist
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- Barbie And The Starlight Adventure
- Barbie: Spy Squad
- Barnyard
- Sammy's Great Escape
- Skin
- Becoming Jane
- French Kiss
- One Fine Day
- Shall We Dance?
- She's The One
- The First Wives Club
- The Vow
- When Sparks Fly
- Cape Fear
- Insidious
- Let Me In
- Murder by Numbers
- Red Riding Hood
- The Cell
- The Others
- Thicker Than Water
- Zero Dark Thirty
2 February
- In Pursuit With John Walsh S.1
3 February
- My Dream Home S.8
4 February
- Central Intelligence
- The Great British Bake Off S.10
- Serial Killer: The Devil Unchained S.1
5 February
- The Greatest Race S.1
6 February
- Larry Crowne
- Summer House S.4
7 February
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu
9 February
- Robbing Your Relatives S.2
10 February
- Shah’s of Sunset S.8
- Venus, Bacchus & Mars Uncovered S.1
- Opera Legends S.1
12 February
- Design Twins S.1
13 February
- Katy Keene S.1
14 February
- High Maintenance S.4
15 February
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
- Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar
- The Romantics
16 February
- Chicken Run
- Yesterday
- The Trial Of Christine Keeler S.1
- Inside The Ambulance S.7
17 February
- The Brothers Grimm
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver S.7
18 February
- Never Look Away
19 February
- Flight
- The Fatal Conflict: Judea And Rome S.1
- Family Man, Family Murderer: An Id Murder Mystery S.1
- MH370: The Untold Story
20 February
- Eraser
21 February
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Strike Back S.8
24 February
- The Walking Dead S.10B
26 February
- Gogglebox Australia S.11
- Wrongly Released: Free To Kill S.1
27 February
- Salvage Kings S.1
28 February
- Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
- Rocketman
29 February
- Straight Outta Compton
- The Secret Life Of Pets 2
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Disney Plus February highlights
Toy Story 4 (5 February)
Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (21 February)
One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday 21 February. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”
Disney Plus' full February 2020 schedule
5 February
- Toy Story 4
7 February
- Marvel's Runaways (S1)
- Diary of a Future President - Ep 104 "The National Mall"
- Disney Family Sundays - Ep 114 "Toy Story: Toy Bins"
- Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 114 "Dynamic Daniella"
- One Day at Disney - Ep 110 "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"
- Pixar In Real Life - Ep 104 "Toy Story: Traffic Cone Rescue"
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
14 February
- Cheaper By The Dozen
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Splash
- Diary of a Future President - Ep 105 "Whistleblower"
- Disney Family Sundays - Ep 115 "Princess & The Frog: Lily Pads"
- Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 115 "Roving Robbie"
- One Day at Disney - Ep 111 "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"
15 February
- One Strange Rock (S1)
21 February
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- The Peanuts Movie
- Cheaper By The Dozen 2
- Diary of a Future President - Ep 106 "Habeas Corpus"
- Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Ep 202 - "Alaska to Marry Me"
- Disney Family Sundays - Ep 116 "Aristocats: Headbands"
- Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 116 "Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally"
- One Day at Disney - Ep 112 "Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer"
28 February
- Diary of a Future President - Ep 107 "Foreign Relations"
- Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Ep 203 "A Flashy Proposal"
- Disney Family Sundays - Ep 117 "The Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork"
- Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 117 "Superior Salvador"
- One Day at Disney - Ep 113 "Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress"
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Ep 702 "A Distant Echo"
Amazon Prime Video February highlights
Hunters: Season 1 (21 February)
Hunters, created by David Weil, will premiere exclusively February 21, 2020 on Prime Video. Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele and led by legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (7 February)
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles tells the story of a talented team striving to compete for a championship in the face of inevitable change.
Amazon Prime Video's full February 2020 schedule
1 February
- Jexi
2 February
- Death in Paradise: Season 7
7 February
- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 2
- Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special
- Pete the Cat: Season 2
- Poms
16 February
- Yesterday
21 February
- Hunters: Season 1
28 February
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Rocketman
- Poison Rose
29 February
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
