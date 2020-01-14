How To Deep Fry Food Without A Deep Fryer

Image: Supplied

Clever tricks for oven-baked versions of fried foods abound, but some things just taste better fried. If you'd like an occasional treat without having to buy a deep fryer you'll hardly ever touch, these tips on deep frying at home are essential.

Sue Veed at the Serious Eats blog runs down the equipment needed, and the most essential tips for home frying that newcomers might not think about - and learn through very messy, or even painful, lessons.

First up is to take a paper towel to your about-to-fry food in a serious way:

In the art of deep-frying, drying is key. Since adding water to hot oil will cause the oil to jump, and sometimes even boil completely over the pot, food should have no excess moisture on it when it goes into the fryer. Thoroughly dry each piece with a towel or paper towels before cooking.

Another key tip that first-time fryers might be too eager to consider: dropping too much food in at once can quickly lower the oil temperature and mess up your perfect, golden-brown crisp. And if you're making fries at home, be sure to soak them first.

What have you fried at home that turned out nearly as good, or better, than the restaurant version? Make us all hungry for lunch in the comments.

[Via Serious Eats]

This story has been updated since its original publication.