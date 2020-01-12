This Basil Gin Lemonade Is My New Favourite Drink

Photo: Claire Lower

Drinking a bright and sunny gin cocktail is one of life's small pleasures, and this basil and gin lemonade situation is not only visually uplifting, but surprisingly spirited.

A healthy 60ml of botanical gin are complemented by a handful of fresh basil, then slightly reeled in by a splash of lemonade, rendering it equal parts potent and sippable.

Here's what you'll need:

60ml gin

45ml lemonade

10 fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnishing

Add the basil to a shaker and muddle into oblivion. Add gin, lemonade, and ice, and shake until well chilled. Strain through a fine mesh sieve over a big rock, and garnish with a couple of basil leaves.