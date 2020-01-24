Clean Your Small Electronics With Chopsticks

It’s always a challenge to get into the tiny spaces of your small gadgets. Coupled with the fact that you (very often) cannot use water to clean them, we often end up with cruddy and/or dusty electronics.
So use some of the techniques in the video below to get into those hard-to-reach spaces like between keyboard keys, charging ports, and the spaces in between remote buttons.
