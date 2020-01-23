Tattoos Hurt The Most On These Body Parts

Image: Getty Images

Tattoos are certainly not for everyone, but if you're considering one, make sure you know what you're getting into. This pain chart highlights the parts of the body that can hurt the most when the needle comes down.

Getting a tattoo will hurt; there's no way around that. However, some parts of the body are extremely sensitive to pain, and only the bravest of brave should even consider tattoos in those zones.

This pain chart from Tattoos-Hurt.com explains it all using colour, with yellow being the least painful to purple being excruciatingly painful. It's not surprising that the most painful areas are also considered the most vulnerable areas of the body.

Is It Legal To 'Own' A Tattoo On Someone Else's Body? What could be more intimately a part of you than a work of body art permanently inked into your skin? You probably assume that the tattoo on your body belongs to you. But, in actuality, somebody else might own your tattoo. Recent lawsuits and events have shown that tattoo artists and companies can have intellectual property rights in tattoos worn by others, including both copyright and trademark rights. Read more

For a general rule, if you're extremely ticklish in an area, it will probably hurt really bad to have it tattooed. An important thing to consider, however, is the fact that everyone has different thresholds for pain. This chart won't be spot on for every individual, but it is still effective at giving you a general idea for choosing a location.

Just make sure you pick something you really love, or you might end up wanting to cover it up.

Image: Tattoos Hurt

Dr Pico Versus The Dragon Tattoo [Part 2] Over the past three months, "Dr. Pico" has been engaging in a furious battle with an ugly blue dragon called Spyro. His weapon of choice is a picosecond aesthetic laser — the perfect tool to combat dragons made out of ink. Can he emancipate the innocent lady held in its clutches? Click on the video to watch their latest clash unfold! Read more

This story has been updated since its original publication.