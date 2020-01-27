Telstra Is Down To Three NBN Plans. But Which One Is Best?

Should We Be Worried About The New Wuhan Coronavirus?

The Most Ridiculous Competition TV Shows To Waste Time On

Can You Cancel Your Flight Because Of The Coronavirus?

Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi, Getty Images

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus outbreak in China has resulted in at least 26 deaths and 800 others sickened by the illness, according to local health officials. What does that mean for you if you've got travel plans to China?

In response to the outbreak, Chinese authorities have restricted flights and trains to and from Wuhan in central China, where the first few people affected had either shopped or worked at a local market. In the U.S, five airports are now screening passengers flying from Wuhan: San Francisco International, Los Angeles International, John F. Kennedy International, Chicago O’Hare International, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. (London’s Heathrow Airport has created a separate arrival area to screen passengers arriving from Wuhan, too.)

Wondering how coronavirus might affect your immediate travel plans?

Two international airlines, Cathay Pacific and China Airlines, are cancelling some flights and offering refunds to those passengers affected, in case you’re flying on either.

Technically, yes, you can cancel other flights, but this may mean it would have to be at your own expense.

Travel insurance, generally speaking, won’t cover changes or cancellations in response to fears of the virus. (Travel health insurance, however, will cover any medical expenses in the event you catch the virus, but let’s assume that won’t happen.)

And if you’re worried about catching the virus itself, here’s why it’s time to get a flu shot.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances au driving gallery parking

Ten Parking Crimes You Need To Stop Bloody Doing

Adolf Hitler. Idi Amin. Bad parkers. There is a special space in hell reversed for all three. Here are ten of the world's worst parking crimes that far too many of you are guilty of - from boxing other cars in to deliberately parking over the lines. We've also included photographic evidence of culprits in the act. How many are you guilty of?
au dating lovehacker relationships sex

How To Secure And Maintain A 'Sex Buddy' Relationship

Love -- who needs it? According to Lifehacker reader Polly, a 'friends-with-benefits' arrangement leads to more fun, less heartache and better sex. But it can also be an unpredictable minefield that needs to be navigated with extreme caution. Rule #1: never fall in love . . .

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles