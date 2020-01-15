Blokes, Please Put This In Your Hair ASAP

Everything New On Netflix This Week

Image: Getty Images

Most men are pretty useless when it comes to grooming products. We'll maybe muss some gel through our hair on special occasions, but that's about it.

As it turns out, men's hair products are almost as varied as their female counterparts. This lavishly illustrated infographic will help you to distinguish a clay from a wax and a mousse from a pomades. (Have no fear: it also includes plenty of styling and application tips.)

The infographic below comes from the appropriately named Hairstyle On Point website. It provides a comprehensive breakdown of every major hair product type for men, along with hints and tips to help you buy the best gunk for your noggin.

[Via Hairstyleonpoint]

