Bargain Alert: Don't Miss These Killer Online Deals

Each and every week, Lifehacker hunts down the best online bargains from trusted Aussie retailers. We have the cream of the crop right here - from half-price portable air conditioners and $211 off Dyson vacuums to 50 free sci-fi books and 79% off air fryers. Here are the deals!

Miscellaneous

85% off books: Booktopia has updated its Bargain page with up to 85% off select books. There are also a bunch of DVDs on sale if you're still doing the physical media thing. Here are the plans.

79% off air fryers: eBay is selling the four-litre Kitchen Couture Digital Air Fryer for just $77.55. That's over $319 off the RRP. To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Buy here.

50% off air conditioners: Catch is in the midst of a cooling sale with up to 50% off air conditioners, fans, cooling mats and portable AC units. Prices start at just $19! Here are some handpicked highlights.

Outdoor essentials sale: Catch has slashed the RRP on a bunch of gear for camping, DIY projects and the outdoors. Available brands include Maglite, Leatherman, Stanely and Victorinox. Buy here.

80% off beauty products: Catch is having another beauty and fragrance sale with up to 80% off. Participating brands include Burberry, CoverGirl, Dior, L'Oreal, Maybelline, Revlon and stacks more. Buy here!

50% off Bonds: Catch is having a big on Bonds clothing, including underwear, tops, sportswear and baby apparel. Click here!

Free biographies and history books: Amazon is giving away a bunch of biographical and historical e-books including: Bruce Lee: A Life From Beginning to End, The Ultimate Box Set on American History, House of Tudor and Spartacus and the Slave Wars and Celtic Mythology: A Concise Guide to the Gods, Sagas and Beliefs. Click here!

Nutrition and supplements: Planning to get ripped this summer? Amazon is running a sale on supplements. There are loads of protein powders to choose from along with miscellaneous vitamins. Click here!

67% off inflatable kayaks: eBay is selling the 2-person Aqua Marina Inflatable Kayak for $251.65 - down from $699.95! To get the full discount, use the code 'PARRY' at checkout. Click here.

$7 deals at Catch: Daily deals site Catch is having another $7 Day with a stack of products going for $7 or under. Available categories include shoes, fashion, food, toys, sporting equipment and electronics. Click here!

Cheap sneakers: Catch is also offering up to 66% off new sneakers from Adidas, Converse, Nike and more. There are over 900 styles to choose from. Buy here.

Games and software

70% off The Witcher 3 bundles: If you've been enjoying The Witcher on Netflix, you can check out the best game in the series right now for under 12 bucks. GOG.com is selling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC with all DLC extras for just $11.99. Buy it here!

78% off VPN plans: PureVPN has knocked 78% off its one-year plan - down to under $30 for 12 months. The deal also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Click here!

Outer Worlds for $54.99: The critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 game The Outer Worlds is going for under $55 on Amazon Australia. Buy it here.

Amazon toy sale: Save up to 29% on select Toy Story 4, DC Comics, and Enchantimals products. Buy here!

Cheap NERF blasters: Amazon has knocked 58% off the customizable Nerf Modulus which comes with its own motor and rocket launcher. It's down to $59.99. Buy it here.

Free Android games: The Google Play Store is currently giving away a handful of games and apps. Save up to $8.97! Click here.

Humble Bundle fire-relief sale: Humble Bundle is selling a PC games bundle to help people affected by Australian bushfires. The bundle features 29 games with an RRP of over $400 for just 25 bucks. 100% of the proceeds go towards WWF, WIRES and the RSPCA. Click here to see the games.

Cheap NBN plans: Australian telcos are currently embroiled in an NBN price war, which is good news for consumers. Telstra, MyRepbulic, Tangerine and Internode are all running discounts for a limited time. Here are the plans.

Free password manager: 1Password is giving away 12-month subscriptions to its Family Password Manager for Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android. It includes protection for up to five people with unlimited passwords, credit cards and secure notes, plus 1GB of secure document storage. Click here to download.

Cheap SIM plans: Looking for a new mobile plan to go with your new phone? Circle.Life has added an extra 20GB to its BYO plans. Get 40GB for $28 or 60GB for $38. Here are the inclusions:

Free sci-fi books: The Ultimate Sci Fi Collection is an e-book anthology bringing together 50 of the greatest sci-fi novels ever written. That's over 11,000 pages classic fiction! It's currently free to download from the Kindle Store. Click here.

Gadgets

36% off Sennheiser HD 4.50SE headphones: The Sennheiser HD 4.50SE Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are currently going for $164.95 on Amazon (a saving of nearly $100.) This is a great set of cans for the price - features include active noise cancellation, an ear-cup control panel and up to 19 hour battery life. Buy it here.

Cheap fitness trackers: The Muzili YG3 Plus fitness trackers is currently $19.95 on Amazon. (The same model is going for $141 on eBay.) It can track steps, calories, sleeping patterns and more. Click here!

55% off Oral B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush: eBay is selling Oral B's Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush for $163.93 - down from $349! To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Click here!

$500 off Acer laptops: The Good Guys has knocked $500 off the Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Laptop down from $1399.00 to $899.00. It comes with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a Full HD LCD display. Click here!

50% off portable air conditioners: Catch is in the midst of a cooling sale with up to 50% off air conditioners, fans, cooling mats and portable AC units. Prices start at just $19! Here are some handpicked highlights.

Cheap 4K spycams: SZMDLX has knocked 20% off its Mini 4K Camera, which brings the total down to $54.10. The unit comes with Motion Detection, Night Vision and has its own rechargeable battery. (There are loads more options on Amazon's website.) Click here!

Pixel 3 price drop: Google's award-winning Pixel 3 smartphone is now going for under $800 when you sign up to a plan from Optus or Telstra. This works out to a saving of $18.45 and $16.95 per month, respectively. Here are the inclusions:

Beats & Apple sale: Catch has slashed up to 50% off Beats audio and Apple computing products. This includes a wide range of noise-cancelling headphones, MacBooks and iPads. Click here to see the deals!

60% off at Shaver Shop: The Shaver Shop has knocked 60% off select electric shavers, razors, grooming/hygiene products and electric toothbrushes via its eBay store. Prices start at under $5. Buy here.

Lovehoney sale: Adult shop Lovehoney has extended its Summer Sale with even bigger discounts. Score a massive 70% off bestselling toys, lubricants and lingerie. Click here to see the sale!

$211 off Dyson vacuums: Dyson is currently selling the V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum for $387 - that's 36% off the RRP. To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Buy it here.

Half-price Catch sale: Catch is having a 50% off sale. Available items include clothing, laundry goods, electronics and air fryers. Buy here!

Food

$5 Domino's Pizzas: Domino's has brought back its $5 pizza promotion. Score any large traditional pizza for $5 provided you order before 5pm. (Pickup only.) Click here for more info.

Cheap portable blenders: Lugging a juicer on holidays is a pain in the butt - which is where the Pinsoon Travel Portable Blender comes in. This all-in-one portable gadget can make 350ml of juice. The juicing container also comes with a screw on lid. It's currently just $16.99. Click here.

