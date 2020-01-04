Apple Is Selling A Bunch Of 4K Movies For Less Than $10 On ITunes Right Now

Apple is selling a wide selection of 4K films for between $US5 ($7) and $US10 ($14) on iTunes. That’s up to 50 per cent off for some of these titles, including recent releases like Ad Astra, so we don’t expect the discounts to stick around for very long.
Here are some of our favourites:
-
Ad Astra ($US10 ($14))
-
Crazy Rich Asians ($US10 ($14))
-
Darkest Hour ($US5 ($7))
-
The Dark Knight ($US10 ($14))
-
The Disaster Artist ($US5 ($7))
-
Dunkirk ($US8 ($11))
-
The Hangover ($US5 ($7))
-
La La Land ($US5 ($7))
-
Moonlight ($US5 ($7))
-
Ready Player One ($US10 ($14))
-
Room ($US5 ($7))
-
Unforgiven ($US5 ($7))
-
Zombieland + Zombieland: Double Tap collection ($US27 ($39), bundle price)
You’ll find the full selection of discounted 4K titles by opening the iTunes movie store and scrolling through the “Limited Time Prices” section, or by searching through the iTunes movie store selection. 4K titles will have a “4K HDR” icon on the thumbnail.
Dozens of other, non-4K movies are also on sale for just $US5 ($7) through iTunes right now. You’ll find these by clicking on either the “This Weekend: Golden Globes,” “’70s essentials,” “’80s Essentials,” “’90s Essentials,” or “’00s Essentials” banners.
Remember, these sales are only available for a limited time, and the Golden Globes sale specifically only runs through this weekend in celebration of this year’s award show.
