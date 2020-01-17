Report: Android 10 Is Finally Coming To These Phones In Australia

Image: Google

According to multiple reports, Android 10 is finally coming to Australian Samsung Galaxy Note devices - with some users claiming to have received the update already. Here are the details.

Google's latest mobile OS update has been appearing on devices around the world for months now. But thousands of Aussies are still waiting for the update to reach their phones. For Galaxy Note users the wait may finally be over.

The Best New Features In Android 10 [Updated] Android 10 — formerly Android Q — is starting to roll out to compatible handsets. Whether you have it or are waiting to get it, here are all the major features and changes worth knowing about. Read more

According to a report from Android Police, a number of users around the world have reported a stable version of Android 10 - it's Samsung skin is called One UI 2.0 - is now available on their Galaxy Note devices. Previously, it was reported by SAMmobile that only a small group of users in Germany would be able to access the latest update.

Most interestingly, however, some Australian users on Reddit are claiming the updated version is now available on their Vodafone phones. According to Vodafone's site, the models' status is still "testing in progress." Other devices labelled under the same status include the Huawei Mate20 Pro 4G, Huawei Mate20 4G, Huawei Mate 9 4G and Huawei P10 4G.

Lifehacker Australia has reached out to confirm with Vodafone Australia whether the reports are true and will update when it responds.

Android 10 was released in September 2019 but it was rolled out to just Google Pixel phones from 4 September.

The update enabled a number of features onto Pixel devices including smart replies that would allow you to reply with Google Maps pinpoints or predicted replies. It also added Live Captions, which uses AI to provide live transcriptions for any videos you watch. Impressively, it doesn't require an internet connection to use.

At the time, we wrote it wasn't particularly groundbreaking despite all the hype but if it's got a few nifty upgrades that make it worth the wait.

The Best New Features In Android 10 [Updated] Android 10 — formerly Android Q — is starting to roll out to compatible handsets. Whether you have it or are waiting to get it, here are all the major features and changes worth knowing about. Read more

[Via Android Police, Reddit]