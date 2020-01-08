Add Unique Fonts To Your Instagram And Twitter Profiles With This Font Generator

Image: Shutterstock

When it comes to creating your profile on sites like Twitter and Instagram, it’s easy to end up looking exactly like everyone else.

By default, those sites only publish profiles in a single font, which can make everyone’s profile pages look pretty much identical. That in mind, Meta Tag’s font generator is a quick and easy tool that can help you create a profile that stands out from the masses.

To use it, you just type in what you’d like your profile to say. The font generator will then recreate that text in a bunch of different fonts.

Image: Meta Tags

It’s something you can’t just do using a special keyboard on your phone or copy/pasting fonts from Word or another word processing program, since social networks like Instagram don’t allow you to use styling on your text. Meta Tag’s tool gets around that by creating pseudos-fonts made up of special characters in Unicode, what your phone and computer use to handle text and emojis in the first place.

The result is “fonts” that you can use on those social networks that aren’t exactly fonts to begin with.

Meta Tag has a ton of options, which are all displayed directly below where you type in your message. Selecting one will produced preview on both Instagram and Twitter so you can get a feel for what it looks like.

Screenshot: Meta Tags

Once you’ve found the perfect option, a Copy button beside each font option will allow you to copy your message onto your phone or computer and then paste it onto the social network of your choice.

It’s a super-simple tool to use and can give your profiles a unique twist that will make them stand out from the pack.