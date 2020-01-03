Add Sugar Before Milk In Your Coffee

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you take sugar in your coffee, factors such as solubility (and kinetic energy) would suggest you should add it before any sort of cold dairy is involved. But even if you’re enjoying an espresso-based beverage made with steamed milk, you’ll end up with a better drink if you add any sweetener before that milk is added.

Espresso drinks such as cappuccinos (cappucini?) and lattes should come with a layer of foam on top. Sometimes this foam has a fun picture in it. If you add sugar or syrup after the drink is built, you have to swirl a spoon around in the cup, destroying the foam (and foam art). This may not seem like the hugest deal, but it affects the taste and mouthfeel of the beverage. (If you don’t give a damn about foam, or the beautiful heart you barista drew in the foam, you could probably save some money and order a double espresso.)

Adding sugar early in the drink making process also maximizes the amount of time it sees hot liquid, helping it dissolve. If you make espresso drinks at home, add your required amount of sweetener to the cup before adding your shots. If you are ordering out, just tell your barista you want sugar (or honey or agave or whatever) in your latte, cappuccino, or macchiato so they can add it at the beginning. (Because I am not a coffee nerd, I asked a couple of barista friends if this was indeed the correct way to order a sweetened espresso beverage, and they said I was right. I mean, I kind of knew I was, but it was nice to have it confirmed.)

