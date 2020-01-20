How To Cram Your Daily Exercise Plan Into 20 Minutes

You lead busy a life and finding time to stay healthy is tough. Fortunately, all you need is 20 minutes of exercise per day to get fit. If you don't have the time to go to the gym every day, here's how you can get in shape quickly from just about anywhere.

We've consulted with trainers and fitness experts to put together a plan that keeps you active every day, helps you grow stronger, and varies from day to day so you don't get bored. It only requires 20 minutes of your time, and each workout concentrates on a different muscle group so you're not overworking any part of your body.

Exercising every day may also seem a bit daunting, but because the time commitment is so small, it will be a lot easier than you think. A daily routine also comes with the benefit of starting a good habit, and that will make it easier to continue your exercise routine as time goes on.

A Sample Week

First, let's take a look at what a typical week will look like. As you get familiar with the routine, you'll be able to generate different types of workouts based on muscle groups to come up with your own plan.

Each set of exercises you'll do in a given day targets your chosen muscle group and incorporate cardio as well. The goal is to keep moving with very short breaks for the full 20 minutes. This will keep your heart rate up while you're doing exercises like push-ups, which aren't designated as cardio exercises. In many cases you'll also get cardio-specific exercises like interval sprints to pair with the work you're doing on your arms, legs and core. Some exercises will take on both at the same time naturally, and some routines will incorporate a little bit of everything so you're not completely ignoring any muscle group.

You can choose any combination of exercises from each group to make up your 20 minutes. Some involve a single activity, others have multiple choices. What you choose should vary over time — your body gets stale if you do the same thing every day — and how many you can fit in depends on the rest intervals you need.

Upper Body

Upper Body Towel Exercises

Despite the hyperbole surrounding this set of exercises, it's actually very effective at building a stronger upper body. Better yet, you only need yourself and a small towel (or a shirt). You can watch the video for a demonstration or see below for a rundown of each exercise.

Warm up : Do 30 seconds of jumping jacks and 30 seconds of running in place, bringing your knee to waist height. (You can keep your hands at waist height so your legs touch them with each lift so you know you're lifting high enough.)

: Do 30 seconds of jumping jacks and 30 seconds of running in place, bringing your knee to waist height. (You can keep your hands at waist height so your legs touch them with each lift so you know you're lifting high enough.) Alternating Push-Ups : Get yourself in proper push-up form, but put one hand a little farther forward and one hand a little farther back. After each push-up, alternate the positions of your hands.

: Get yourself in proper push-up form, but put one hand a little farther forward and one hand a little farther back. After each push-up, alternate the positions of your hands. Standing Towel Pull-Up : Grab your towel, stand up and bend your knees, squatting slightly. Put the towel above your head and pull tightly on both ends of it. Keeping a tight grip, slowly pull down and bring the towel to your collarbone, then raise it back up again. Repeat this action until 30 seconds is up.

: Grab your towel, stand up and bend your knees, squatting slightly. Put the towel above your head and pull tightly on both ends of it. Keeping a tight grip, slowly pull down and bring the towel to your collarbone, then raise it back up again. Repeat this action until 30 seconds is up. In and Out Push-Ups : Much like the alternating push-ups, you'll be doing as many as you can in a 30 second period and moving your hands with each push-up. This time, however, you'll spread your hands wide for one push-up, then bring them closer together for the next. Continue alternating between these positions until the 30 seconds is up.

: Much like the alternating push-ups, you'll be doing as many as you can in a 30 second period and moving your hands with each push-up. This time, however, you'll spread your hands wide for one push-up, then bring them closer together for the next. Continue alternating between these positions until the 30 seconds is up. Bent-Over Towel Front Raise : Get into a bent-over squatting position as you did for the previous towel exercise, but this time you'll be starting by holding the towel tight at your knees. Raise the towel all the way up as high as you can go and bring it back down, keeping it tight. Take your time. Speed is not the goal here. Continue moving the towel up and down until the 30 seconds have passed.

: Get into a bent-over squatting position as you did for the previous towel exercise, but this time you'll be starting by holding the towel tight at your knees. Raise the towel all the way up as high as you can go and bring it back down, keeping it tight. Take your time. Speed is not the goal here. Continue moving the towel up and down until the 30 seconds have passed. Half Burpee Push-Ups : Get into push-up position and perform a regular push-up, but when you finish jump forward with your legs as if you're about to get back up. Then move your legs back into push-up position and perform this action repeatedly until the 30 seconds are up. If you're not sure how to do this exercise, either watch the video for a demonstration or check this out.

: Get into push-up position and perform a regular push-up, but when you finish jump forward with your legs as if you're about to get back up. Then move your legs back into push-up position and perform this action repeatedly until the 30 seconds are up. If you're not sure how to do this exercise, either watch the video for a demonstration or check this out. Floor Swimmers : Lay down on the floor on your stomach. For 30 seconds, perform the breaststroke on the floor, lifting your shoulders up as you bring your arms in.

: Lay down on the floor on your stomach. For 30 seconds, perform the breaststroke on the floor, lifting your shoulders up as you bring your arms in. Towel Snatches : Get in the same position as you were for the bent-over towel front raise. This exercise is very similar, but the goal is to perform it quickly. Start in that bent over position, holding your towel tight, then throw your arms up quickly and bring yourself into a standing position. Bring yourself back down to the starting point and repeat this exercise for 30 seconds.

: Get in the same position as you were for the bent-over towel front raise. This exercise is very similar, but the goal is to perform it quickly. Start in that bent over position, holding your towel tight, then throw your arms up quickly and bring yourself into a standing position. Bring yourself back down to the starting point and repeat this exercise for 30 seconds. Prayers: Get into squat position and hold your hands together hold your hands together like you're praying. Use your strength to push your hands together. You should feel this in your chest. Move your hands outward, together, like you're striking someone or something with your finger tips. Don't worry about making the movement too quickly. The important thing is that you continue pushing your hands together at the same time. Once out, bring your hands back in and repeat this motion for 30 seconds.

All of this should take you around 7-8 minutes total. You should spend 30 seconds on each exercise in the list with a 15 second break in between (with the exception of the warm up exercises, which should be done consecutively without interruption.) This routine was designed to be repeated three times in a row, so if you wanted to repeat it three times to get your full 20 minutes you could do that. Alternatively, you can perform it once and combine it with other exercises on this list.

Body Dips And Towel Flys

Your goal is to perform three sets of 5-8 dips and three sets of 8-10 towel flys. That may not seem like much, but these exercises can be very difficult. You want to alternate between each exercise and take no breaks between them. The goal is to keep moving.

Dips are most easily performed on a machine because it can be hard to find a place in your home to do them. If you have two sturdy tables or chairs, or even closely arranged countertops, you can put them next to each other and dip in between them, but be very sure they can support you or you can hurt yourself. It's better to use a dip machine which you can find at virtually any gym. Fitness site Live Strong explains how to perform a proper dip (using a dip bar):

Chest dips work the pecs as well as the triceps, and they require a dipping machine. Place your feet on the lower supports and grasp the parallel bars with your hands. Keeping your abs tight and back straight, remove each foot and hold yourself in the air with your arms fully extended. You might find it easier to balance your body at this point by bending your knees and crossing your legs. Lean forward slightly and lower yourself down by bending your elbows. Once your upper arms parallel the floor, push yourself back up and repeat.

Towel flys look pretty easy, but they actually require a lot of strength. Basically, grab two small towels, hand cloths or T-shirts, and a smooth surface. (A wood floor is best.) Get into push-up position with your towels underneath your hands. Now, slide your hands outwards and bring them back together. As simple as the motion is, it can be very easy to go out too far or not far enough. Watch the video for a demo so you can make sure you're doing it correctly.

Push-Ups And Dips

Your goal is to perform 50 push-ups and 50 dips in a total of six sets:

20 push-ups

20 dips

15 push-ups

15 dips

15+ push-ups

15+ dips

You can take a 15-second break between each set, but avoid breaks if you don't need them. On the last sets of push-ups and dips, go beyond 15 if you can. If you find that performing 50 of each is too easy for you, add five to the first set of each. If it's too hard, subtract five from the first set (or from each set, if necessary).

These exercises are pretty simple, but it's easy to do them with improper form. Watch this dip instruction video and this push-up instruction video for pointers on each exercise.

Lower Body

Dynamic Cycle A

Roger Lawson: "Set your timer for 10 minutes and cycle through each exercise described below for the prescribed number of repetitions (reps), aiming to complete as many cycles as possible within the time limit. Rest only as much as you need to between each exercise and cycles."

Double Leg Hip Thrust (10 reps): Put your shoulders on one bench and your feet on another so the rest of your body is suspended in between. Thrust your hips up high, keeping your shoulders and feet on the bench, then come back down. You can also do this with your back on the ground. (Video)

(10 reps): Put your shoulders on one bench and your feet on another so the rest of your body is suspended in between. Thrust your hips up high, keeping your shoulders and feet on the bench, then come back down. You can also do this with your back on the ground. (Video) Mountain Climbers (30 seconds): Get into peaked push-up position and put one leg forward, then shuttle your legs back and forth until time is up. (Video)

(30 seconds): Get into peaked push-up position and put one leg forward, then shuttle your legs back and forth until time is up. (Video) Feet Elevated Push-ups (5 to 10 reps): This exercise is also know as a decline push-up. Place your hands on the floor and your feet higher up on a bench or chair. In this position, perform push-ups as normal. (Video)

(5 to 10 reps): This exercise is also know as a decline push-up. Place your hands on the floor and your feet higher up on a bench or chair. In this position, perform push-ups as normal. (Video) Dynamic Planks (10 reps): Start in push-up position, then lower yourself into plank position (so you're resting on your forearms) and bring yourself back up again. (Video)

If you find that you can't do as many reps as recommended, scale it back to whatever you can do at that moment. Also, if you can do more reps, challenge yourself and go for it as long as your form remains respectable.

Step Ups And Stair Climbs

For these exercises, you'll need a couple of things. Let's start with the step ups. First you'll need a bench of some kind. You can use one in the park, in your home or at the gym. For a greater challenge, you'll want weight you can add to each hand so it's even on both sides. Dumbbells work well, but you could also hold two large bottles of water.

All you do in this exercise is place one foot on the bench and the other on the ground, then step up onto the bench and back down again. You want to use the muscles in your leg on the bench to push you upwards and avoid helping yourself up with the foot on the ground. Watch the video to your right for a demonstration. Perform three sets of 15 steps on each side, taking only a short break of 20-30 seconds in between each set. Do not take a break when alternating legs.

Stair climbs are another simple exercise. All you do is run up the stairs as quickly as you can, then bring yourself back down again and repeat. Be sure to do this careful so you don't trip. You can skips stairs for an added challenge. Go up and down on the stairs as many times as you can for 45 seconds, then take a 15-second break. Perform three sets, then take a 30-second break before moving on to your next exercise in your day's routine (if there is one).

Dynamic Cycle B

Roger Lawson: "Set your timer for 10 minutes and cycle through each exercise described below for the prescribed number of repetitions (reps), aiming to complete as many cycles as possible within the time limit. Rest only as much as you need to between each exercise and cycles."

Single Leg Hip Thrust (5 to 10 reps on each leg): Balance your shoulders on one bench and a single foot on another so that the rest of your body is suspended in between. Thrust your hips upward and bring them back down, keeping one leg raised and not touching the bench. (Video)

(5 to 10 reps on each leg): Balance your shoulders on one bench and a single foot on another so that the rest of your body is suspended in between. Thrust your hips upward and bring them back down, keeping one leg raised and not touching the bench. (Video) Shoulder Press (5 reps): Put your feet on a chair and your hands on the floor in front of it. Bend your upper body downward so it's pointing almost straight down at the ground. Support yourself with your hands and lower your head to the ground, then push back up again. (Video)

(5 reps): Put your feet on a chair and your hands on the floor in front of it. Bend your upper body downward so it's pointing almost straight down at the ground. Support yourself with your hands and lower your head to the ground, then push back up again. (Video) Burpees (5 reps): Start in push-up position. Do a single push-up, and as you finish propel your legs forward so you are in a crouching position. Immediately jump up, raising your hands in the air, and go back down into a push-up position to repeat. (Video)

(5 reps): Start in push-up position. Do a single push-up, and as you finish propel your legs forward so you are in a crouching position. Immediately jump up, raising your hands in the air, and go back down into a push-up position to repeat. (Video) Jumping Jacks (20 reps): Perform standard jumping jacks. (Video)

If you find that you can't do as many reps as recommended, scale it back to whatever you can do at that moment. Also, if you can do more reps, challenge yourself and go for it as long as your form remains respectable.

Dynamic Cycle D

Roger Lawson: "Set your timer for seven and a half minutes and cycle through each exercise described below for the prescribed number of repetitions (reps), aiming to complete as many cycles as possible within the time limit. Rest only as much as you need to between each exercise and cycles."

Push Backs (5 to 10 reps): Get in push-up position but keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower yourself down like you're doing a standard push-up, but instead of pushing yourself up, push yourself back towards your feet so your legs bend at about a 90-degree angle. Then move back into your starting position and repeat. (Video)

(5 to 10 reps): Get in push-up position but keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower yourself down like you're doing a standard push-up, but instead of pushing yourself up, push yourself back towards your feet so your legs bend at about a 90-degree angle. Then move back into your starting position and repeat. (Video) Reverse Lunges (5 to 10 reps each leg): Start in a standing position. Step back with one foot and go down to a kneeling position. Come back up and bring both feet together. (Video)

(5 to 10 reps each leg): Start in a standing position. Step back with one foot and go down to a kneeling position. Come back up and bring both feet together. (Video) Planks (30 to 60 seconds): Get into plank position and hold yourself in that position for 30-60 seconds. (Video)

(30 to 60 seconds): Get into plank position and hold yourself in that position for 30-60 seconds. (Video) Bodyweight Squats (10 reps): Perform standard squats. (Video)

If you find that you can't do as many reps as recommended, scale it back to whatever you can do at that moment. Also, if you can do more reps, challenge yourself and go for it as long as your form remains respectable.

Core

5-Minute Abs

All of these ab exercises can be performed on your back and will help get your heart rate going. You want to avoid taking any breaks during the entire process. Only rest if necessary, and for only as long as you need to. Watch the video for a demo.

Scissors: Raise your shoulders off the ground and put your hands by your sides. Lift one leg into the air and inward, lowering the other one down and inward, then alternate. Do 26 of these (13 on each leg).

Double crunches: Put your hands at your side on the ground for balance, or hold them in the air for a greater challenge. To perform a double crunch, pull your legs in at the same time as you bring your upper body in. Go back down slowly and repeat the motion 10 times.

Single leg double crunches: Perform the same double crunch, only bringing in one leg at a time. Alternate legs, and do 10 of these (five with each leg).

Alternating lifted leg crunches: Bring in your knees and lift your legs straight up in the air. If you can't get them up all the way, just go as high as you can. Place your hands behind your head and lift your shoulders off the ground. Reach one hand to the opposite foot, crunching up to help you reach it. Alternate hands, doing a total of 26 reps (13 with each hand/foot).

Single leg lift crunches: Extend your legs out, keeping one knee bent. Keep your hands behind your head and your shoulders off the ground. Lift the unbent leg straight up in the air and back down again, curling up as you bring your leg in. Do 25 on each leg (50 total).

Bicycles: Keep your hands behind your head. Bring one leg in to touch the opposite elbow while extended your other leg out. Alternate legs/elbows. This should look like you're cycling. Do 26 repetitions (13 on each side).

Scissors: Do an additional 26 reps (13 on each side).

Double crunches: Do an additional 10 reps.

Single leg lift crunches: Do an additional 10 reps with each leg (20 total).

Suspended crunch: Keep your legs curled in a bent position and curl up like you're doing a crunch. Hold this position for 10 seconds.

Double crunches: Do 5 additional reps.

Single leg double crunches: Do 12 additional reps (6 on each side).

It looks like a lot, and it's tough, but it goes by very quickly.

Core Cycle

Your goal is to perform as many cycles of the following exercises as you can in 10 minutes. Don't rush — just perform the exercise at a quick pace without sacrificing good form. Rest only as much as you need to between each cycle. About 15 seconds is good.

Double crunches (10 reps): Put your hands at your side on the ground for balance, or hold them in the air for a greater challenge. To perform a double crunch, pull your legs in at the same time as you bring your upper body in. Go back down slowly and repeat the motion 10 times.

(10 reps): Put your hands at your side on the ground for balance, or hold them in the air for a greater challenge. To perform a double crunch, pull your legs in at the same time as you bring your upper body in. Go back down slowly and repeat the motion 10 times. Single leg double crunches (10 reps): Perform the same double crunch, only bringing in one leg at a time. Alternate legs, and do 10 of these (5 with each leg).

(10 reps): Perform the same double crunch, only bringing in one leg at a time. Alternate legs, and do 10 of these (5 with each leg). V-Ups (10 reps): Lay on the floor (or on a mat) on your back. Simultaneously lift your feet and arms up in the air, bringing them together until they touch. Once they touch, slowly bring them back down.

(10 reps): Lay on the floor (or on a mat) on your back. Simultaneously lift your feet and arms up in the air, bringing them together until they touch. Once they touch, slowly bring them back down. Bicycles : Keep your hands behind your head. Bring one leg in to touch the opposite elbow while extended your other leg out. Alternate legs/elbows. This should look like you're cycling. Do 30 repetitions (15 on each side).

: Keep your hands behind your head. Bring one leg in to touch the opposite elbow while extended your other leg out. Alternate legs/elbows. This should look like you're cycling. Do 30 repetitions (15 on each side). Suspended crunch: Keep your legs curled in a bent position and curl up like you're doing a crunch. Hold this position for 10 seconds.

If these exercises become too easy at any point, increase the number of repetitions by five (or 15 seconds in the case of the suspended crunch). If they're too hard, reduce each set by the same amount.

Balance Core and Cardio

For these exercises you will need something to offset your balance. The video suggests a Bosu Ball, but those are pretty expensive. If you can't afford one (or don't want to pay the money), you can use a foam roller or even a pile of firm cushions. Watch the video to your right to learn how to perform these exercises.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds with a 15-second break in between:

Opposite Elbow to Knee Crunch: Lean back on the ball so it is underneath your lower back. Put one hand behind your head and extend the leg on the opposite side of your body. Keep your remaining hand and foot flat on the ground. Bring the elbow of the arm behind your head in while bringing your opposite extended leg in and touch your elbow to your knee. Go back to the starting position and repeat the action for 30 seconds on each side.

Around the Worlds: Sit down on the ball and balance without your hands or legs touching the floor. Pass a ball over and under your legs for 30 seconds while you cycle your legs like you're riding a back.

Around the World Hops: Place one foot on the ball and the other on the floor. Quickly alternate your feet while turning yourself around the ball for 30 seconds. If 30 seconds is too easy, do this for 60 seconds.

Opposite Elbow to Knee Plank: Turn the ball upside down so you are in push-up/plank position. Bring your opposite elbow to your opposite knee on one side, then do the same with the other side. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Lateral Side-to-Side Hops: Put one foot on the top of the ball and one foot on the ground. Jump from side to side, back and forth, alternating which foot is on top of the ball. Do this for 30 seconds.

Lying Side Crunches: Lay on your side on the ball. Point both your arms in front of you, parallel to your body. Crunch upward. Do 30 seconds on each side.

Sprints: Step up onto the ball and back down as fast as you can, lifting your knees high. Do this for 30 seconds.

Dynamic Cycle C

Roger Lawson: "Set your timer for five minutes and cycle through each exercise described below for the prescribed number of repetitions (reps), aiming to complete as many cycles as possible within the time limit. Rest only as much as you need to between each exercise and cycles."

Push-ups (5 to 10 reps): Perform standard push-ups. (Video)

(5 to 10 reps): Perform standard push-ups. (Video) V-Ups (5 reps): Lay on the floor (or on a mat) on your back. Simultaneously lift your feet and arms up in the air, bringing them together until they touch. Once they touch, slowly bring them back down. (Video)

(5 reps): Lay on the floor (or on a mat) on your back. Simultaneously lift your feet and arms up in the air, bringing them together until they touch. Once they touch, slowly bring them back down. (Video) Split Squats (5 to 10 reps on each leg): Start in a standing position with one leg in front of you and one leg behind. Lower yourself to a kneeling position and bring yourself back up again. (Video)

If you find that you can't do as many reps as recommended, scale it back to whatever you can do at that moment. Also, if you can do more reps, challenge yourself and go for it as long as your form remains respectable.

Interval Sprints

Jog for two minutes to warm up.

Sprint as fast as you can for 40 seconds, then jog for 20 seconds as rest. Repeat six times.

Jog for two minutes to cool down.

If you need a greater challenge, add wrist weights.

Relaxation

Go For a 20-Minute+ Walk

It's important to keep active every day, and it's also important to clear your mind. Walking is a great way to do that as it gives you a chance to just relax and enjoy the outdoors. The week can be full of stress and distractions, so it's really good to keep your body active and let your mind take a break — even if it's only for 20 minutes.

Meditate

If you had a stressful week, you really need to take a moment to clear your head. Even if not, it can't hurt to relax a little. Meditation is a great way to do that, and it can improve your concentration as well. You don't have to subscribe to a new age lifestyle to gain benefits from meditation. If that's not your style, just think of it as a way to slow down at the end of the week. To learn a little more about meditation, check out our guide.

Yoga

Yoga is a great way to relax. Although it requires strength, it shouldn't tire your body in the same way as regular exercise. While traditionally you'd spend more than 20 minutes per session — and you should if you've got the time — you can do as much as you have time for. To learn more about yoga and put together a plan for yourself, check out our guide.

Special thanks goes out to Roger Lawson (Rog Law Fitness) for creating several of these routines and videos. We'd also like to thank Sarah Stanley, Rachel Shasha and Jason Fitzgerald for contributing exercises as well.

This story has been updated since its original publication.