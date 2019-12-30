Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

You'll Miss The Holden Commodore Even More After Watching This Video

Image: Supplied

We finally lost the Holden Commodore for good this month, with the once-iconic car getting permanently axed from the manufacturer's lineup. In case you need a little refresher on what the car could do, this lap of the Nürburgring should be a good little refresher.

This lap features a VF Commodore Ute driven by Holden test driver Rob Trubiani. The V8 sounds great as a backdrop to the footage, and Rob does a voiceover as well. He does a great job of explaining how to make the most of the car through the tracks notoriously taxing curves.

Trubiani manages to get the ute around the Green Hell in a little more than eight minutes and 19 seconds which is damn impressive for such a large car, especially one with a bed out back rather than a full rear seat and trunk. Indeed, Australian car site Car Advice says that the Holden is only a second than the platform-mate, the contemporary Camaro SS.

The VF was the last generation of the Commodore before Australian car production ceased and the current generation, essentially a rebadged Buick RegalOpel Insignia without a ute variant, was introduced. Now that car (which is good even if it doesn’t have a V8) is gone too, but the memories? The memories will be with us forever. And maybe the unsold stock.

This story originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles