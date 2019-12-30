You'll Miss The Holden Commodore Even More After Watching This Video

We finally lost the Holden Commodore for good this month, with the once-iconic car getting permanently axed from the manufacturer's lineup. In case you need a little refresher on what the car could do, this lap of the Nürburgring should be a good little refresher.
This lap features a VF Commodore Ute driven by Holden test driver Rob Trubiani. The V8 sounds great as a backdrop to the footage, and Rob does a voiceover as well. He does a great job of explaining how to make the most of the car through the tracks notoriously taxing curves.
Trubiani manages to get the ute around the Green Hell in a little more than eight minutes and 19 seconds which is damn impressive for such a large car, especially one with a bed out back rather than a full rear seat and trunk. Indeed, Australian car site Car Advice says that the Holden is only a second than the platform-mate, the contemporary Camaro SS.
The VF was the last generation of the Commodore before Australian car production ceased and the current generation, essentially a rebadged Buick RegalOpel Insignia without a ute variant, was introduced. Now that car (which is good even if it doesn’t have a V8) is gone too, but the memories? The memories will be with us forever. And maybe the unsold stock.
This story originally appeared on Jalopnik.
