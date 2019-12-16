Xbox Series X: Everything You Need To Know

Image: Supplied

Microsoft has revealed more information about its next-generation Xbox, launching late next year. We now know the console will be called the Series X and will resemble a rectangular PC tower. Here's everything we know so far.

The first look at the upcoming console came during The Game Awards in Los Angeles, where head of Xbox Phil Spencer said the machine represented "a future where you're instantly immersed in your games, and your worlds are even more lifelike".

The Series X, which was previously referred to by the codename Project Scarlett, takes the shape of a tall black box with an indented panel for ventilation on top, though it can also be laid on its side. A circular power button, eject button and disc slot are the only noticeable features on the otherwise flat front and right side. It was pictured alongside a new controller that looks similar to the existing Xbox One controller, but with an additional central "share" button and a redesigned directional pad.

Previously the company had announced the new console would include a custom AMD chip, a custom solid state storage drive and powerful memory that would allow for features including an elimination of loading screens and the ability to jump into multiple games from where you left off. The machine has been confirmed to support 8K video output, ray tracing and a maximum frame rate of 120 frames per second. It will also work with thousands of games from the previous three Xbox generations, as well as previous accessories and services like Game Pass.

While not giving any new specification details at the Game Awards beyond reiterating the system sets a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, in a blog post Spencer said it delivered four times the processing power of the current Xbox One X, but was more quiet and efficient.

In an interview with Gamespot, Spencer said that the physical form was determined by the need for power. "There's always this tension between design and the kind of acoustics and cooling and function of the console. And we were not going to compromise on function," he said.

Thus far Halo: Infinite is the only game confirmed to be launching alongside the new Xbox, but Spencer said all 15 of Microsoft's internal studios were working on Series X games. He also revealed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, from Ninja Theory, with a new trailer.

The name Series X seems to imply a range of machines, but this was not expanded upon at the reveal.

Sony is also expected to launch its next generation console, the PlayStation 5, in holiday 2020.

This article originally appeared in Digital Life, The Sydney Morning Herald's home for everything technology.